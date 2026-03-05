Blues beat Kraken 3-2 to halt Seattle’s 5-game home winning streak

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Brayden Schenn had three assists and the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Brayden Schenn had three assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Robert Thomas added a goal and an assist, and defenseman Logan Mailloux also scored as the last-place Blues improved to 9-17-3 on the road with their second consecutive victory away from home against a playoff contender.

Joel Hofer made 34 saves for St. Louis, which won 3-1 on Sunday at Minnesota after going 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games.

Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist. Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, who had won five in a row at home without giving up more than two goals in any of them. Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots.

Seattle fell to 2-1 on its six-game homestand and 7-4-0 in its last 11 overall. The Kraken, who hold the second wild card and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, remained one point behind third-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division with a game in hand on the Oilers.

Holloway gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with his 12th goal at 7:40 of the second. The 24-year-old forward scored St. Louis’ first hat trick this season and added an assist when he returned from a sprained ankle to lead the Blues over Seattle 5-1 at home in their first game back from the Olympic break last Thursday.

Thomas made it 3-1 just 1:33 into the third. Dunn trimmed Seattle’s deficit to one at 13:34.

Up next

Blues: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday night, the third stop on a four-game trip.

Kraken: Host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

