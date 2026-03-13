Blue Jays’ José Berríos to visit specialist about elbow inflammation

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos is going to see a specialist due to inflammation in…

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos is going to see a specialist due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that the right-hander will be meeting with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday. Berríos won’t be throwing again before that visit.

The elbow issue had prevented Berríos from joining Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic.

Berríos, 31, went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 appearances for the Blue Jays last season. He ended the season on the injured list and didn’t pitch in the postseason as the Blue Jays made their World Series run.

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