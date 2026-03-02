Blackhawks visit the Jets after Teravainen’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (23-28-9, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-26-10, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (23-28-9, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-26-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Winnipeg Jets after Teuvo Teravainen’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Blackhawks’ 4-0 win.

Winnipeg is 6-7-3 against the Central Division and 23-26-10 overall. The Jets have given up 182 goals while scoring 167 for a -15 scoring differential.

Chicago is 23-28-9 overall with an 8-6-2 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 2-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has scored 27 goals with 43 assists for the Jets. Adam Lowry has five assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 26 goals and 19 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

