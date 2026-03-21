Blackhawks D Louis Crevier and F Andrew Mangiapane sidelined by injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Andrew Mangiapane missed Friday night’s 4-1 loss to Colorado because…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Andrew Mangiapane missed Friday night’s 4-1 loss to Colorado because of unspecified injuries.

Crevier and Mangiapane got hurt during Thursday night’s 2-1 victory at Minnesota.

“I don’t think it’s anything long, long term for either guy, but certainly not available tonight,” coach Jeff Blashill said before the matchup with the Avalanche.

Forward Dominic Toninato skated for more than nine minutes after he was recalled from the minors earlier in the day.

Crevier, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, has become a steady performer for Chicago in his third NHL season. The 6-foot-8 Crevier has a career-high five goals and 12 assists in 65 games.

Mangiapane was acquired in a March 4 trade with Edmonton. He has one goal and one assist in seven games with Chicago.

The Blackhawks are still awaiting immigration clearance for Sacha Boisvert after announcing a three-year contract for the forward prospect on Monday. Boisvert, a Quebec native who turned 20 on Tuesday, was the No. 18 pick in the 2024 draft.

The delay could push Boisvert’s NHL debut back to the team’s upcoming four-game road trip.

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