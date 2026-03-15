BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 First Bet for NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to handicap tonight’s NBA slate, I’ve got exactly what you need to start strong. New sports bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an elite welcome offer here ahead of the primetime matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.

Let’s cut right to the chase: users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For players in all other legal US states, the promo automatically sets you up with that premium $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Sunday

Before the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks tip off, make sure you lock in the right offer for your region. I always recommend double-checking your specific code so you don’t leave any value on the table.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Welcome Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Welcome Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

There is nothing better than setting yourself up for a nice pay day, and this BetMGM bonus code provides fantastic flexibility to do just that. If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can opt for the “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo, which is great if you want to back a heavy favorite.

For all other participating states, the BetMGM bonus code automatically unlocks that $1,500 first-bet offer. Think of this as your safety net. You can confidently step up to the window and wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet. If your read on the game is wrong and the bet loses, BetMGM refunds your exact stake in bonus bets. We’re in this together, and having that second chance is a massive advantage when chasing bigger payouts.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Warriors vs Knicks

The Golden State Warriors will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The game is scheduled to tip off on March 15, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, with national television coverage provided by NBC/Peacock.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Spread +14.5 (-110) -14.5 (-110) Moneyline +628 -962 Total Points Over 218.5 (-112) Under 218.5 (-108)

Odds as of March 15, 2026, at 03:39 PM UTC from consensus odds.

When you look at the morning line odds, a 14.5-point spread might seem intimidating to handicap, but the context makes it clear. The internet has been buzzing with jokes about the Golden State Warriors “tanking” tonight, and for good reason. They are stepping onto the floor massively depleted. Stephen Curry remains out with a lingering knee issue, and the injury report reads like a starting lineup: Draymond Green (back), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Al Horford (calf), De’Anthony Melton (knee), and Jimmy Butler (ACL) are all sidelined.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are defending their home court like title contenders. While they recently assigned Pacôme Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Tyler Kolek to the G League, their core rotation is thriving. The Knicks are 7-3 at home over their last 10 games, and they have been an absolute wagon for bettors, boasting a 16-4 record against the spread at Madison Square Garden versus opponents with a losing record over their last 20 games.

March Madness is Here: Keep an Eye Out for NCAA Tournament Odds Boosts

While we are deep into the NBA slate, we can’t ignore the college hardwood. March Madness is officially underway, and there is unbelievable value out there for savvy bettors. If you are building out your betting card this week, be sure to check the BetMGM promotions tab daily. Always check for odds boosts throughout the NCAA Tournament—pairing a boosted college basketball moneyline with your NBA picks is a fantastic strategy to maximize your bankroll.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting your account funded and your bets placed before the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks tip off is incredibly straightforward. Follow my simple blueprint to get started:

Create an Account: First, you will need to create and register an account here with BetMGM. This requires providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, make sure you input the exact code for your region. Enter bonus code TOP150 (for MI, NJ, PA, WV) or bonus code TOP1500 (for all other participating states) to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods on the platform. Place Your Wager: With your bankroll loaded and the promotion active, head to the NBA markets. You are now ready to place your first bet.

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