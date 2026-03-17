BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NC State-Texas, NCAAB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on March Madness with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. New players who register in select states with bonus code TOP150 can unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

There should be something for every sports fan on BetMGM Sportsbook this week. The NCAA Tournament tips off with the First Four games on Tuesday night. The World Baseball Classic championship game features USA and Venezuela. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL seasons are in full swing.

BetMGM Bonus Code for College Basketball

Whether you are backing a narrow road favorite or looking to capitalize on a high-scoring total, securing the right sign-up offer is the best way to start your college basketball betting experience. BetMGM provides tailored welcome promotions depending on your location, giving you the flexibility to choose the bonus that best suits your wagering style.

Review the table below for a complete overview of the available offers and ensure you apply the correct code for your state before tip-off.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On March 17, 2026

New users looking to dive into the upcoming college basketball slate can unlock tremendous value depending on their location. If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, this BetMGM promo gives you access to a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

For college basketball bettors residing in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code grants exclusive access to the massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides the opportunity to make a substantial initial wager knowing that BetMGM will refund a losing stake in the form of bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. Whether you are eyeing a point spread or a high-scoring game total, this safety net ensures you can place your first wager with absolute confidence.

First Four Matchups

Here is a look at the latest BetMGM odds for the upcoming college basketball slate:

Texas Longhorns vs. NC State Wolfpack Moneyline: Texas -110 / NC State -110 Spread: Texas -1.5 (+105) / NC State +1.5 (-125) Total: 158.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs Moneyline: Miami (OH) +225 / SMU -286 Spread: Miami (OH) +6.5 (-110) / SMU -6.5 (-110) Total: 163.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



The college basketball schedule offers some fantastic betting opportunities, highlighted by two intriguing NCAA First Four matchups. The most tightly contested game on the board features the No. 11 seed Texas Longhorns facing the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack. BetMGM oddsmakers project a dead-heat, listing both teams at -110 on the moneyline. Fans have noted the irony of this bracket pairing, as it serves as a rematch of a November game where Texas secured a 102-97 victory. Look for Texas’ Jordan Pope and NC State’s Quadir Copeland to lead the charge after both players dropped 28 points in their previous meeting. Keep in mind that Texas forward Lassina Traore remains out with a knee injury.

In the other notable No. 11 seed clash, the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the SMU Mustangs. Miami enters with a remarkable 31-1 record, capturing its first MAC at-large bid since 1999. However, SMU is positioned as a decisive favorite, carrying a -286 moneyline and laying 6.5 points against the spread. The Mustangs feature a balanced attack, bolstered by recent All-ACC honoree Boopie Miller. This matchup has already generated plenty of pre-game trash talk between the fan bases, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest with a lofty total set at 163.5 points.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your sportsbook offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started: