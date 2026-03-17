BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA, WBC, First Four Games

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All new users can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers depending on the state he/she is located in. Create a new account to receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer.







Those bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving bonus bets back, up to that amount, if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NCAA First Four Matchups Tonight

Before you lock in your futures prices or game-day bets, make sure you are equipped with the right promo code for your location. Below is a quick breakdown of the available welcome offers, ensuring you know exactly how to maximize your value for this exciting NBA clash.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Depending on where you are analyzing the board from, BetMGM has you covered with incredible value. If you are locking in picks from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), you will receive a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager on this matchup wins.

For basketball fans located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the highly popular $1,500 first-bet offer is the standard welcome promotion. This safety net means you can confidently hunt for a longshot or lay heavy juice on your first wager, knowing your initial bet is protected up to $1,500. Whether you want to back the Minnesota Timberwolves in a bounce-back spot or ride with the visiting Phoenix Suns on the moneyline, this BetMGM bonus code ensures your bankroll is fortified for the action.

NBA Odds, Preview Tuesday Night via BetMGM

The Phoenix Suns (39-29) hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-27) in a Western Conference clash scheduled to tip off on March 17, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT. This is a crucial matchup for playoff positioning. The Minnesota Timberwolves currently sit in 6th place in the West, holding a precarious two-game lead over the 7th-place Phoenix Suns for the final direct playoff spot. However, the Phoenix Suns own the crucial tiebreaker after winning the first two meetings this season—most recently a 108-105 victory on December 9. A loss for the Minnesota Timberwolves pushes them closer to the brink of the play-in tournament, making this a high-stakes, playoff-level environment for both squads.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +140 -169 Total Points Over 221.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 17, 2026 from BetMGM.

The Phoenix Suns enter this contest playing well, holding a 6-3 record over their last nine games, even with all the injuries to players like Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams they have been staying afloat.

On the other side of the floor, the Minnesota Timberwolves are returning from a rough 1-3 road trip—including a 116-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are dealing with a severe late-season slump, ranking near the absolute bottom of the league in both offense and defense over their last three games. Head coach Chris Finch is facing mounting local criticism for a rudimentary offense, and power forward Julius Randle is trying to shake a post-All-Star slump, though he did show signs of recovery with a 32-point performance against the Thunder.

When looking at the 221.5 point total, recent trends highlight underlying value on lower-scoring conditions. The over has only hit in one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last six games following a loss. Additionally, the over has only cashed in one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last six games as the host team when facing top-10 scoring defenses. The Minnesota Timberwolves have also gone a dismal 1-4 against the spread against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

With the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves set to tip off on March 17, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT, claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your promotion before the action begins: