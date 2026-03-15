BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA, CBB Games Sunday (March 15)

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Sign up and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive the best welcome offer available in your state. Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location.







This promotion provides new BetMGM users with a fantastic offer regardless of their location: bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

There is a ton to get into today, highlighted by the Thunder vs. Timberwolves at 1 p.m. ET and Michigan vs. Purdue for the Big 10 Championship at 3:30 p.m. ET

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, CBB Bonus

Depending on your location, you can unlock one of two valuable welcome promotions. Whether you are looking to back the heavily favored Thunder or expecting the visiting Timberwolves to put up a fight, utilizing the correct promo code during registration is your ticket to a great start.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

Understanding the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

Digging into the specifics of this welcome promo, it does stand to reason that having options gives bettors a distinct edge. If you are wagering from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can choose between a low-risk, high-reward “bet $10, get $150” bonus if your opening bet cashes, or you can opt for the $1,500 first bet offer. The first bet offer means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and receive your entire stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

For sports fans in all other participating US states outside of that four-state region, the BetMGM bonus code grants access exclusively to the $1,500 first bet offer. This serves as a massive safety net when evaluating the consensus odds for your opening wager on this heavy-hitting Western Conference clash.

Timberwolves-Thunder Odds, Preview via BetMGM

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-26, currently sixth in the Western Conference) travel to take on the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15, first in the West with a dominant 36-9 conference record). This exciting NBA matchup is scheduled to tip off on March 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +9.5 (-118) -9.5 (-102) Moneyline +325 -417 Total Points Over 224.5 (-115) Under 224.5 (-105)

Odds as of March 15, 2026 from MGM.

When analyzing futures prices and current market valuations, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the clear benchmark. They enter this contest heavily favored, riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak and having just secured their third straight 50-win season. We put a lot of stock in their consistency and superstar production—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-year-old NBA record with his 127th consecutive regular-season game scoring 20+ points.

The visiting Minnesota Timberwolves bring plenty of offensive firepower to the table, averaging 118.70 points per game on the road this year. They also bring an interesting psychological angle; Minnesota aims to win the season series (currently leading 2-1) after a bitter five-game elimination against Oklahoma City in last year’s Western Conference Finals. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert recently praised the Thunder’s team-first mindset, showing immense respect for an Oklahoma City defense that stifles opponents to just 107.80 points per game.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your exclusive welcome offer ahead of the 1:00 PM EDT tip-off is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are locked in for today’s Western Conference clash: