BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Michigan-Wisconsin, NCAAB Games

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All new users can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in. Create a new account to get started and BetMGM will use your location services on your device to move forward, and start checking out an awesome CBB Saturday, including Michigan vs. Wisconsin.







This promotion provides new BetMGM users with a fantastic offer depending on their location: bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball Bonus

Whether you are backing the Wisconsin Badgers to cover the +12.5 spread or trusting the Michigan Wolverines to keep their dominant 29-2 season rolling, the latest BetMGM welcome promos provide a massive boost for your initial wager. Review the breakdown of the available promotions below to ensure you are utilizing the correct code for your location before placing your bets:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

Depending on your location, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks fantastic value for your initial college basketball wager. Bettors located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer, allowing you to turn a small initial stake into a sizable reward if your prediction is correct.

For college hoops fans residing in all other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sportsbook exclusively features the premium $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides incredible peace of mind as you prepare to back either the Wisconsin Badgers or the Michigan Wolverines; simply place your first bet up to $1,500, and if it happens to fall short, you will be fully reimbursed with bonus bets to keep you in the action for the rest of the tournament.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Betting Preview via BetMGM

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (22-9) will face off against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (29-2) today at 1:00 PM ET. This critical Big Ten tournament clash features a highly ranked Michigan squad looking to build on their dominant regular season, while a battle-tested Wisconsin team aims to pull off another major upset.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Wisconsin Badgers Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-118) -12.5 (-102) Moneyline +550 -833 Total Points Over 160.5 (-115) Under 160.5 (-105)

Odds as of March 14, 2026 from BetMGM.

The Michigan Wolverines enter the contest as a massive favorite on the moneyline (-833) and are laying 12.5 points against the spread. The Wolverines’ 29-2 overall record and stout defensive metrics justify the heavy line. However, bettors should not overlook the Wisconsin Badgers’ offensive firepower. The Badgers have been explosive, averaging 88.0 points per game during their conference postseason run, driven heavily by guards John Blackwell and Nick Boyd.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action for this massive Big Ten tournament clash? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus before tip-off:

Create an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM sportsbook and register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Navigate to the BetMGM sportsbook and register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the correct code for your location. If you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), use bonus code TOP150 . For new users in all other eligible states, enter bonus code TOP1500 .

During the registration process, be sure to input the correct code for your location. If you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), use bonus code . For new users in all other eligible states, enter bonus code . Make a Qualifying Deposit: Head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your promotional offer will be fully activated, leaving you ready to wager on the Wisconsin Badgers, the Michigan Wolverines, or any other exciting college basketball matchup.