BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for March Madness This Week

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Go all in on March Madness and NBA games this week when you redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Sign up to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on your state.







Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, March Madness Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 18th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unpacking the Value

We put a lot of stock into finding the right promotional value, and the details of this BetMGM bonus offer give you excellent flexibility depending on your location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Place your first wager on the app across any game, and receive a $150 bonus if that initial wger settles as a win.

On the other side of the coin, users in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV) only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. Receive bonus bets back if your first wager on BetMGM settles as a loss if you receive this offer.

Either way, it stands to reason that this is a premier opportunity to build your bankroll with an analytical edge ahead of the postseason.

Lakers-Rockets Preview via BetMGM

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-25) hit the road to clash with the Houston Rockets (41-26) tonight at 9:30 PM ET, in a battle loaded with major playoff implications. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently riding a six-game winning streak and hold a narrow 1.5-game lead over the Houston Rockets for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. With home-court advantage in the first round hanging in the balance, this matchup will officially decide the season series tiebreaker, which currently sits at an even 1-1 split.

Bet Type Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +118 -143 Total Points Over 222.5 (-110) Under 222.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 18, 2026 from BetMGM Sportsbook.

When looking for value in the futures prices or nightly consensus odds, context is everything. The Houston Rockets enter this matchup as slight 2.5-point home favorites.

On the offensive end, the Los Angeles Lakers are averaging 116.30 points per game while shooting an efficient 50% from the floor, heavily fueled by the superstar core of Luka Dončić and LeBron James, who are both available tonight. They face a Houston Rockets squad posting 113.80 points per contest. Both squads are completely even from beyond the arc, shooting exactly 36% from three-point territory this season.

The Houston Rockets are getting a boost with All-Star center Alperen Şengün cleared to return from a back injury, sliding Clint Capela to the bench and bolstering their frontcourt depth. They will need that interior presence to bounce back from a recent loss where Kevin Durant took accountability for a stagnant, double-teamed offense.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling, though they will be without Maxi Kleber due to a lumbar back strain. Expect a highly physical, emotionally charged environment as both teams fight for that coveted No. 3 seed.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to extract some value from this highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets matchup? Activating your BetMGM welcome offer ahead of the 9:30 PM ET tip-off is a fast and simple process.

Follow these easy steps to secure your position:

Register a New Account: Users will need to create and register an account with standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify their identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code to lock in your offer. Make sure you use the code that applies to your specific state: Bettors located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV must enter bonus code TOP150. New players in all other legal sports betting states should use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods in order to activate the offer.

After your account is funded and the appropriate promo code is applied, you are ready to navigate the market and place your first wager. Sit back and watch the action unfold with the confidence of an activated BetMGM welcome bonus in your back pocket.