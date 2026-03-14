BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Nuggets, ACC Championship Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can use BetMGM promo code TOP150 to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and it wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other legal online sports betting states can use promo code TOP1500 to wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and receive it back in bonus bets if they lose. Click here to start signing up.

There are plenty of options on the hardwood this weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will meet in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. Not to mention, Championship Week is underway in college basketball. There are championships in the Big East, ACC and other conferences on Saturday and Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

As the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers prepare to tip off, eligible new players can claim a highly valuable welcome offer before the game begins. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Lakers at home or the visiting Denver Nuggets, here is a quick breakdown of the available promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On March 14, 2026

New users signing up for BetMGM have access to specific welcome promotions based on their location. For sports bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM promo code TOP150 unlocks a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. The $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 provides a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion allows users to confidently wager up to $1,500 on their initial bet. If that wager loses, BetMGM refunds the stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which can be used on future matchups across the sports calendar.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds & Analysis

The Denver Nuggets (41-26) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25). This late-season clash is a critical battle for Western Conference playoff positioning, as both elite teams are currently vying for the No. 3 seed and the potential head-to-head tiebreaker following a 1-1 split in their regular-season series.

Bet Type Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102) Moneyline -154 +125 Total Points Over 246.5 (-105) Under 246.5 (-115)

The Denver Nuggets enter this contest as slight road favorites. Recent betting trends indicate that the over has hit in two of the Denver Nuggets’ last six games when playing as the favorite. However, Denver has faced hurdles against quality competition, going 4-11 straight up against opponents with a winning record over their last 15 games, and 1-5 on the road against winning teams over their last six. Despite this, the Denver Nuggets remain an offensive powerhouse on the road, averaging 120.6 points per game. Their defense surrenders an average of 116.5 points per contest. Nikola Jokic continues to anchor the team amid a tight MVP race, and the roster carries momentum from a recent 136-131 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the game with excellent momentum, going 4-1 straight up and 4-1 against the spread over their last five games. Offensively, the Los Angeles Lakers maintain a steady output at home, averaging 116.30 points per game, while allowing 115.1 points defensively. The dynamic of the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster has shifted with Luka Doncic putting up massive numbers—including a recent 51-point performance—alongside LeBron James. Interestingly, the total has gone over in only two of the Los Angeles Lakers’ last eight home games.

ACC Championship Game Note: Bettors looking beyond the NBA can also utilize their welcome offer on the college hardwood, where Duke and Virginia face off in the highly anticipated ACC Tournament Championship Game.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is ready before tip-off: