BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Arizona-Iowa State, CBB, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to get some action down for a college basketball or NBA game, now is the time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code here. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, use code TOP150 to secure $150 in bonus bets if your winning $10 wager hits. For bettors in other legal states, use code TOP1500 to unlock a First-Bet Offer up to $1,500, giving you bonus bets back if your initial wager doesn’t go your way.

We have a massive night of college hoops on deck, headlined by two top-tier conference clashes that any serious bettor should be watching. First, the #1 Duke Blue Devils head to Raleigh to face their in-state rivals, the NC State Wolfpack. Later, the action shifts to Tucson for a heavyweight Big 12 battle between the #2 Arizona Wildcats and the #4 Iowa State Cyclones.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

With the nation’s top-ranked teams taking the court—including #1 Duke and #2 Arizona—bettors can win bonus bets or make a hefty wager on one of these squads. Here is the breakdown of the specific codes and offer details for tonight’s slate:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Date Last Verified March 2, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: First Bet Offers and Exclusive Options

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you have a unique opportunity to boost your bankroll. By entering code TOP150 and placing a winning $10 wager on any market—like the Duke moneyline or the total in the Iowa State vs. Arizona game—you receive $150 in bonus bets. This offer is contingent on that initial bet settling as a win, so I recommend finding a spot you feel confident in to lock in that bonus.

For everyone else in participating locations (excluding NY), the $1,500 First Bet Offer is your play. By using code TOP1500, you can place a first wager of up to $1,500 on the college basketball card. If your bet loses—perhaps you take the points with NC State and they don’t cover—BetMGM refunds your stake in the form of bonus bets. It’s a great way to take a shot at a nice payday with a little insurance in your back pocket. And remember, both offers are valid for NBA and NHL games this week if you prefer the pro circuits.

Take Advantage of BetMGM Bonus Code Tonight

Tonight’s schedule features a massive top-five showdown in the Big 12 and the nation’s number-one team looking to clinch the ACC outright. Here are the lines I’m eyeing for tonight:

Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack

Moneyline: Duke -588 | NC State +425

Duke -588 | NC State +425 Spread: Duke -9.5 (-115)

Duke -9.5 (-115) Total: 148.5

Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona Wildcats

Moneyline: Arizona -372 | Iowa State +291

Arizona -372 | Iowa State +291 Spread: Arizona -7.5 (-119)

Arizona -7.5 (-119) Total: 147.5

The highlight of the night is undoubtedly in Tucson, where the #2 Arizona Wildcats host the #4 Iowa State Cyclones. Arizona is laying -7.5 at home, and for good reason—they are dominant on the glass. Tobe Awaka has been a monster in the paint, tallying 109 offensive rebounds this season. However, Iowa State has the perimeter shooting to keep this close. Milan Momcilovic is torching nets with a 50.9% shooting clip from three-point range, and Tamin Lipsey is a menace defensively, averaging 2.12 steals per game. I’m watching to see if Iowa State’s shooting can counter Arizona’s size.

In the ACC, the #1 Duke Blue Devils are looking to cover a near double-digit spread against NC State. Duke has been powered by the phenomenal Cameron Boozer, who is averaging a double-double with 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. But don’t sleep on the Wolfpack inside; Ven-Allen Lubin leads the conference with a staggering 68.1% field goal percentage. We need to see if NC State’s efficiency in the paint can keep them within that 9.5 number against the top-ranked squad in the country.

How to Activate This BetMGM Offer

Getting set up with BetMGM to wager on tonight’s action is straightforward. Here is how we get started:

Create an Account: Click here to visit the BetMGM registration site. You’ll need to provide standard personal info to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: This is the crucial part. (MI, NJ, PA, WV: Use bonus code TOP150; All other legal states: Use bonus code TOP1500.) Make a Deposit: Once verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods.

After that, you are live. Place your first bet on Duke vs. NC State, the Iowa State vs. Arizona showdown, or any other market available on the sportsbook. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.