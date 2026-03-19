BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any March Madness Game

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Gear up for the beginning of the NCAA Tournament today by activating the the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Create a new account to receive one of two welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in here.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. Win your first March Madness wager on BetMGM to take home this $150 bonus, but the odds must be -500 or longer.

New users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer. Place your first wager on any NCAA Tournament game today, and receive bonus bets back, up to $1,500, if that initial wager settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NCAA Tournament Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding the exact right welcome offer to maximize your initial bankroll. For those of you analyzing the board from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes.

For college basketball fans residing in all other eligible US states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer stands as your exclusive sign-up bonus. This ensures that no matter where you are breaking down the matchups, you have a valuable safety net on your opening wager, granting you a refund in bonus bets up to $1,500 if your first ticket falls short.

Take Advantage of BetMGM March Madness Bonus Code Today

If you are looking to get action down on today’s hardwood slate, here is the complete betting schedule and the current odds from BetMGM:

South Florida Bulls (11) vs. No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (6) – 1:30 p.m. EDT Moneyline: Louisville -189 | South Florida +155 Spread: Louisville -4.5 (-110) | South Florida +4.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 163.5 (Over -115 | Under -105)

High Point Panthers (12) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (5) – 1:50 p.m. EDT Moneyline: Wisconsin -476 | High Point +360 Spread: Wisconsin -10.5 (-102) | High Point +10.5 (-118) Total (Over/Under): 162.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)



It goes without saying that 5-12 and 6-11 matchups always draw upset predictions, and that could certainly happen today with both of these matchups.

At 1:30 p.m. EDT, the 25-8 South Florida Bulls ride an 11-game win streak into their clash with Louisville. If you are looking for longshot value, note the injury report: Louisville star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. is officially out with a back injury.

Later, at 1:50 p.m. EDT, the 30-4 High Point Panthers look to pressure Wisconsin. High Point owns a 14-game streak, but their 161st-ranked defense relies heavily on forcing turnovers—a strategy that plays right into the hands of Wisconsin’s elite ball control.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to hit the market on today’s college basketball action? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus before the games tip off:

Register a New Account: Download the sportsbook app or navigate to the desktop site to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the correct code for your location. If you are playing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. Users in all other eligible states should enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s available secure payment methods.

After completing these steps and funding your account, your offer will be fully activated. You are now ready to hit the hardwood and place your first wager on the Louisville Cardinals, Wisconsin Badgers, or any other team offering value today!