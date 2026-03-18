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BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus as March Madness Begins This Week

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We’ve got an incredible slate of first-round NCAA tournament matchups ahead, making it the perfect time to grab a massive welcome offer using a BetMGM bonus code. Click here to unlock the best offer in your state.

 

As we handicap the board together for a nice pay day, it is important to know exactly how this promotion works. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have a bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins offer. Meanwhile, users in all other US states (not MI, NJ, PA, and WV) only have the $1,500 first bet offer available.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150
New User Offer Bet $10 Get $150
BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500
New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified March 18, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlocking Your Welcome Offer

Whenever I’m setting up my betting card for a big day of hoops, I look for promotions that give me a real chance to build my bankroll. The details of the BetMGM bonus offer are beautifully simple and tailored to your location. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can score a $150 bonus by winning a $10 wager.

For my fellow bettors registering in all other legal US states (not MI, NJ, PA, and WV), you automatically unlock the $1,500 first bet offer. There is nothing better than having a safety net when you are chasing bigger payouts on a moneyline underdog or backing a heavy home favorite.

First Round Games for the BetMGM Bonus Code

Here is a look at the moneyline, spread, and total for the first college basketball games on Thursday:

TCU Horned Frogs at Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Moneyline: Ohio State -142 | TCU +119
  • Spread: Ohio State -2.5 (-110) | TCU +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 145.5 (Over -111 | Under -109)

Troy Trojans at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Moneyline: Nebraska -1053 | Troy +660
  • Spread: Nebraska -12.5 (-119) | Troy +12.5 (-102)
  • Total: 137.5 (Over -109 | Under -110)

South Florida Bulls at Louisville Cardinals

  • Moneyline: Louisville -198 | South Florida +164
  • Spread: Louisville -4.5 (-107) | South Florida +4.5 (-113)
  • Total: 164.5 (Over -112 | Under -108)

High Point Panthers at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Moneyline: Wisconsin -535 | High Point +399
  • Spread: Wisconsin -10.5 (-105) | High Point +10.5 (-115)
  • Total: 163.5 (Over -107 | Under -113)

I’m placing my bets carefully because this tournament slate is loaded with upset potential. The biggest mismatch of this slate is the No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (#15 AP) laying a heavy -12.5 points against the Troy Trojans. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s 26-6 squad is hungry to secure their first-ever tournament win.

Meanwhile, keep your eyes on the 11-vs-6 matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the No. 23 AP Louisville Cardinals. Louisville is dealing with a massive blow as their star freshman, Mikel Brown Jr., is out with a back injury. USF brings immense physicality, making them a very live underdog at +164 on the moneyline in a game with a massive 164.5 total.

If you’re looking for a Cinderella story, consider the No. 12 High Point Panthers against No. 5 seed Wisconsin (#19 AP). High Point loves bombing three-pointers, though the Badgers counter with tournament-tested veterans like Nick Boyd.

How to Register in Time for March Madness

Claiming your promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM.

Click here to start registration. When prompted for a promo code, be sure to use the specific code assigned to your location:

  • If you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), enter bonus code TOP150.
  • If you are registering in any other eligible state, enter bonus code TOP1500.

After successfully setting up your account and entering the appropriate bonus code, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Then, place your initial wager on the NCAAB game of your choice.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US)

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