BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet for Any March Madness Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As a sports bettor, there is nothing quite like the thrill of tournament time, and we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to build our bankroll tonight. By signing up here with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, new users can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game. The exact details depend on your location, but the value is massive across the board.

If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For those of us in all other legal online sports betting states, we get a $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

Understanding Your BetMGM Bonus Code Options

The details of the BetMGM bonus offer are straightforward, but they depend entirely on where you are placing your wagers. I always tell my readers to know their exact promo details before laying down any cash. If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will use the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer.

Simply punch in the BetMGM bonus code TOP150, place a $10 wager, and if your team gets the job done, you score a nice $150 pay day in bonus bets.

For my fellow punters residing in all other eligible US states (excluding NY), the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 exclusively unlocks the $1,500 first-bet offer. I personally love this option because it lets you take a real swing on your first bet.

You can wager up to $1,500 knowing that if your handicapping is slightly off and your ticket loses, you will get your entire stake back as bonus bets. It is a fantastic way to step into the college basketball action with total confidence.

First Round NCAAB Matchups on Thursday Night

Before locking in your action, check out the morning line and latest odds for tonight’s slate. Here is a look at the moneyline, spread, and total for every game on the schedule:

Howard Bison at Michigan Wolverines

Spread: Michigan -30.5 (-115) | Howard +30.5 (-105)

Michigan -30.5 (-115) | Howard +30.5 (-105) Moneyline: Michigan -50000 | Howard +5667

Michigan -50000 | Howard +5667 Total: 151.5 (Over -111 / Under -109)

Texas A&M Aggies at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Spread: Saint Mary’s -2.5 (-119) | Texas A&M +2.5 (-102)

Saint Mary’s -2.5 (-119) | Texas A&M +2.5 (-102) Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -159 | Texas A&M +134

Saint Mary’s -159 | Texas A&M +134 Total: 148.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Idaho Vandals at Houston Cougars

Spread: Houston -23.5 (-110) | Idaho +23.5 (-110)

Houston -23.5 (-110) | Idaho +23.5 (-110) Moneyline: Houston -9091 | Idaho +2550

Houston -9091 | Idaho +2550 Total: 137.5 (Over -112 / Under -108)

Saint Louis Billikens at Georgia Bulldogs

Spread: Georgia -2.5 (-102) | Saint Louis +2.5 (-117)

Georgia -2.5 (-102) | Saint Louis +2.5 (-117) Moneyline: Georgia -141 | Saint Louis +118

Georgia -141 | Saint Louis +118 Total: 167.5 (Over -114 / Under -106)

When I look at this board, the 10-vs-7 seed matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies (21-11) and the No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-5) immediately grabs my attention. The Gaels are favored by just 2.5 points in what promises to be a fascinating stylistic clash. Saint Mary’s relies on disciplined defense, while the Aggies bring a high-scoring attack.

If you are hunting for a massive underdog story, the Howard Bison (24-10) face the Michigan Wolverines (31-3), who are laying a staggering 30.5 points. We all know Michigan is a powerhouse, but Howard is riding the ultimate high after their first-ever NCAA Tournament win over UMBC. Keep an eye on Howard’s Bryce Harris, who dominated the glass with 14 rebounds and 19 points in that historic win.

I am not saying the Bison pull off the outright upset against a Michigan squad that went 24-0 in double-digit games, but covering that huge +30.5 spread? There is a real chance. Meanwhile, the No. 5 Houston Cougars (28-6) look to cover a hefty 23.5-point spread against the Cinderella-story Idaho Vandals (21-14).

Guide for Signing Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to activate your bonus before tonight’s tip-offs:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating and registering your BetMGM account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.

Begin by creating and registering your BetMGM account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Appropriate Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, apply the promo code specific to your location. Users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) must use bonus code TOP150 . Users in all other eligible states should enter bonus code TOP1500 .

During the sign-up process, apply the promo code specific to your location. Users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV) must use bonus code . Users in all other eligible states should enter bonus code . Make a Secure Deposit: To finalize the activation, deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods.

Once your account is funded, your offer is locked in, and we are all set to start handicapping tonight’s college basketball slate.

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