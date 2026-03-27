Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Duke-St. John’s, NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like a massive college basketball slate to build our bankrolls, and tonight’s NCAA Tournament matchups—headlined by #1 Duke hosting #10 St. John’s and #3 Michigan battling #18 Alabama—offer us a real chance at a nice pay day. To maximize your leverage, sign up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a serious welcome offer.

If you’re a new player, you can bet just $10 on any of tonight’s hardwood action and grab $365 in bonus bets. It doesn’t even matter if your bet hits the mark or busts; as long as your qualifying wager settles within 30 days of claiming the offer, that bonus is yours.

Note: For our friends in Illinois, the offer is a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. New bet365 users from PA and NJ will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the NCAA Tournament

Before we dive into the heavy handicapping for tonight’s games, here is a quick rundown on how to claim your edge:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27, 2026

Explaining the Welcome Offer

I love offers like this because they give us the ultimate safety net. You’re getting $365 in bonus bets just by putting down a $10 qualifying wager on any market. Win or lose, the house is spotting you the bonus.

The only “catch” is understanding the odds requirement: your bet needs to have minimum odds of -500 or greater. In bettor’s terms, laying money on a -450 moneyline favorite works perfectly, but keying a heavy -800 chalk favorite will not trigger the bonus. Once those bonus bets hit your account, we have seven days to fire them off before they expire.

College Basketball odds tonight at bet365

Now, let’s look at tonight’s marquee games. Here are the current spreads and totals for the Sweet 16 matchups on the board:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) #10 St. John’s Red Storm vs #1 Duke Blue Devils Duke -6.5 140.5 #18 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #3 Michigan Wolverines Michigan -9.5 172.5 #11 Michigan State Spartans vs #7 UConn Huskies UConn -1.5 134.5 #23 Tennessee Volunteers vs #6 Iowa State Cyclones Iowa State -3.5 140.5

Handicapping the Marquee Matchups

I’m eyeing a few specific angles tonight. The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils (32-2) are laying 6.5 points against the #10 St. John’s Red Storm (28-6). Duke has been an absolute wagon, anchored by Cameron Boozer. But St. John’s is a live dog.

If you want the tightest clash on the board, look at the #7 UConn Huskies (29-5) laying just 1.5 points against the #11 Michigan State Spartans (25-7). UConn’s frontcourt is terrifying. I’m watching Alex Karaban and center Tarris Reed Jr. Michigan State needs elite playmaking from Jeremy Fears Jr. and scoring from Coen Carr to neutralize that frontcourt.

Expand Your Card: MLB, NHL, and NBA Betting

Here is a savvy tip for you: you don’t have to force a college hoops bet if you don’t love the board tonight. This exact same bet365 bonus applies across the entire sporting landscape.

If you’ve been handicapping the ice, you can use your initial wager or your bonus bets on the NHL. If you prefer to play the point totals in the NBA or the run lines in MLB, you have total freedom to build your slip there. We’re in this together to find the best value, no matter the sport.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to build your bankroll? Getting started is a straightforward process. Follow my playbook below to lock in this offer ahead of tonight’s action:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Bonus Code: Enter bonus code WTOP365 during the registration process to ensure you are entered for the promotion. Don’t skip this step! Claim the Offer: Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any available market to activate the offer and receive your bonus.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.