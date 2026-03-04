Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks vs. Thunder, NBA Games Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up and redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between two fantastic welcome offers tonight. Create a new account to receive either a guaranteed $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet offer, and start placing bets on NBA games today highlighted by the Thunder vs. the Knicks at MSG.







Place a $5 wager on any NBA game today for the first option. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $150 bonus no matter what.

On the other hand, new users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet, which allows you to back up your first wager on the app up to that amount if it settles as a loss.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA, Knicks vs. Thunder Bonus

With the Knicks and Thunder set to tip off at 7:00 PM ET, we are looking at a prime spot to capitalize on this welcome offer. By using the code below, new users can secure bonus bets to use on this specific matchup or future futures prices.

The table below outlines the key details of this promotion for tonight’s game:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 4th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details

To get in on the action for Wednesday night’s clash, new users need to sign up and place a wager of at least $5 on an eligible market. Whether you are backing New York to hold the line at home or taking Oklahoma City to secure a road victory, the $150 in bonus bets are awarded regardless of the wager’s outcome. It does stand to reason that value like this is rare, especially with the localized perks: new users in Pennsylvania gain 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while those located in New Jersey receive 10 Golden Chips.

There are a few key stipulations to keep in mind when hunting for value with your qualifying bet. The initial wager must carry minimum odds of -500 or greater to activate the bonus; for example, a bet priced at -450 qualifies, but a heavy favorite listed at -800 does not. The qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the bonus bets are credited to the user’s account, they remain valid for seven days before expiring, providing a week-long window to reinvest those funds on future NBA games.

Thunder-Knicks Betting Preview

Basketball fans looking to find an edge can catch this primetime showdown as the Oklahoma City Thunder (48-15) visit the New York Knicks (40-22). Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET. Both franchises enter this contest with strong profiles; the Thunder are looking to extend a three-game winning streak, while the Knicks have gone 14-4 in their last stretch since a mid-season slump, setting the stage for a high-level conference clash.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Odds & Analysis

The visiting Thunder enter the contest as the favorites, reflecting their elite statistical performance this season. Below are the current odds for the matchup.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder New York Knicks Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Moneyline -180 +150 Total Points Over 222 (-110) Under 222 (-110)

Odds as of March 04, 2026, from bet365.

The oddsmakers have positioned the Oklahoma City Thunder as 4.5-point road favorites, a line that aligns with the defending champs as the best team in the NBA based on pretty much every advanced metric, including net rating.

From a handicap perspective, this matchup features two potent offenses. However, the total is set at 222, suggesting bookmakers are respecting the defensive capabilities of both squads. Oklahoma City’s defense has been particularly stingy, boasting the best defensive net rating in the NBA

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

To secure the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer before the 7:00 PM ET tip-off, prospective bettors can follow this straightforward guide. By using the bonus code WTOP365, new customers can lock in their bonus bets while watching the action unfold.

Download and Register: Click the provided link to visit bet365 or download the official app. Create a new account by entering standard personal information—such as name, address, and date of birth—to verify identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure the bonus code WTOP365 is entered in the designated field to officially opt-in to the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once the account is active, navigate to the banking section and deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place a Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. This bet can be on the spread, moneyline, or total points, provided it meets the minimum odds requirement. Claim the Offer: Whether the Knicks defend their home court or the Thunder secure the road win, the $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account once the initial wager settles.

Note: The qualifying wager must be placed and settled within 30 days of claiming the offer to ensure the bonus funds are released.