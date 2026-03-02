Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Iowa State-Arizona, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 College Basketball Action, More

By entering the bonus code WTOP365, new players can turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets. No matter the game you bet on, you receive the bonus funds regardless of the outcome.

Here is a quick overview of the current sign-up details:

Bet365 Bonus Code Overview

The “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion is straightforward, but new users must adhere to specific odds requirements to trigger the bonus. The $5 qualifying wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. For example, a selection priced at -450 is eligible, but a heavy favorite at -950 is not. Looking at tonight’s odds, while the Arizona Moneyline (-340) against Iowa State meets this threshold, the Duke Moneyline (-525) against NC State is too short. In that case, bettors should look to the spread or total to ensure their wager qualifies. Once the bet is placed, it must settle within 30 days, and the $150 in bonus bets—awarded win or lose—will expire seven days after being credited to your account.

College Basketball Odds Tonight With Bet365

Here are the latest lines for tonight’s marquee matchups, featuring top-ranked teams from the ACC and Big 12.

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils @ NC State Wolfpack Duke -9.5 148.5 Duke -525 Iowa State Cyclones @ Arizona Wildcats Arizona -7.5 149.5 Arizona -340

Odds courtesy of bet365.

Top Matchups to Watch

The highlight of the schedule is undeniably the top-10 clash in Tucson, where the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats host the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones. Arizona enters as a 7.5-point favorite at the McKale Center, aiming to clinch the outright Big 12 regular-season championship. This game features a fascinating contrast in styles; Arizona relies heavily on interior dominance led by Tobe Awaka, who is pulling down 9.45 rebounds per game. They face an Iowa State perimeter defense anchored by Tamin Lipsey, who is disrupting opponents with 2.12 steals per contest. The Cyclones will look to counter Arizona’s size with efficient shooting from Milan Momcilovic, who leads the Big 12 with a staggering 50.9% three-point percentage.

In the ACC, the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils look to solidify their top ranking on the road against the NC State Wolfpack. Duke is favored by 9.5 points, driven by the sensational play of Cameron Boozer, who is averaging a double-double with 22.5 points and 10.03 rebounds per game. While the Wolfpack are 11-4 at home this season, they face significant defensive challenges, entering the matchup with a defensive rating ranked No. 263 nationally.

NBA Action Available

For bettors looking beyond the college slate, the NBA offers premium inventory tonight as well. The schedule features four games, including Celtics vs. Bucks and Clippers vs. Warriors. These matchups are fully eligible for the qualifying wager, provided the selected market meets the -500 odds requirement.

