Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got an incredible slate of college hoops tipping off tonight, and there’s nothing better than watching marquee matchups with a little action on the side. If you’re looking to build your bankroll, you can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to score a nice pay day right out of the gate. When you sign up here and wager just $10 in qualifying bets on tonight’s games, you’ll get $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your first ticket cashes or busts.

The welcome offer varies a bit by state. Illinois bettors can bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets (perfect for tonight’s #13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. #5 Houston Cougars matchup). Meanwhile, new players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey can also grab 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the Sweet 16

Before we start handicapping tonight’s board, here’s a quick look at the offer details to get you set up:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26, 2026

Wager $10, Get $365 Guaranteed

I love finding spots where we can guarantee a return, and this bet365 bonus code does exactly that. By simply placing a $10 initial wager, you lock in $365 in bonus bets whether your first play wins or loses—giving us a real chance to chase some bigger exotic payouts later.

To qualify, your bet needs to settle within 30 days and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This is standard handicapping stuff: a selection at -450 odds works perfectly, but trying to lock in a massive favorite at -800 won’t cut it. Once those bonus bets hit your account, you have seven days to use them before they expire, so we’ll want to stay active.

College Basketball Odds for Thursday Night

Here are the latest lines we’re looking at for tonight’s matchups.

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Texas Longhorns @ #8 Purdue Boilermakers Purdue -7.5 (-112) 147.5 Iowa Hawkeyes @ #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska -1.5 (-110) 131.5 #14 Arkansas Razorbacks @ #2 Arizona Wildcats Arizona -7.5 (-117) 165.5 #13 Illinois Fighting Illini @ #5 Houston Cougars Houston -3.5 (-105) 139.5

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Arizona Wildcats

I’m circling this top-15 showdown on my card because it features the highest total on the board at 165.5. We’re looking at a fast-paced shootout in Tucson! The Razorbacks bring electric guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is lighting it up with a massive 30.0 points and 6.5 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois Fighting Illini #5 Houston Cougars

Another heavy-hitting matchup sends the 24-8 Fighting Illini down south to battle the 28-6 Cougars. Illinois relies on forward David Mirkovic, a walking double-double through the first two games of the postseason. To pull off the upset, he has to out-muscle Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr.

Steps for Using the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get started? Claiming this welcome bonus is a breeze. We’re in this together, so follow my lead to activate the promotion before tip-off:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here using your standard personal info. Make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when signing up so you lock in the promo.

Register for a new account here using your standard personal info. Make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code when signing up so you lock in the promo. Claim via the App: Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim your offer.

Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim your offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a first deposit of at least $10 using any of their secure banking methods.

Fund your bankroll with a first deposit of at least $10 using any of their secure banking methods. Place Your Bet: Get in on the action! Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any available market—like tonight’s prime college basketball slate—to trigger your bonus.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.