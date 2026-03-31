Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Yankees-Mariners, Any MLB Game

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Start placing your favorite MLB wagers with this bet365 bonus code offer using a fantastic welcome offer as you get started. No bonus code is needed to redeem this offer, as all you need to do to get started is click the links available anywhere on this page.







Once your new account is set up, place your first wager for $10, across any sport and event. Once placed, you will automatically receive a $365 bonus, guaranteed.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Matchups Monday

As we look at the April 1, 2026 slate, there is no better time to secure some value. Whether you want to back Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1) as heavy home favorites against the Cleveland Guardians (3-2), or you are looking to wager on Max Fried and the New York Yankees (3-1) taking on the Seattle Mariners (3-2), new players can unlock immense flexibility.

Before the first pitch is thrown in these upcoming games, take advantage of the latest sportsbook promotion to maximize your MLB betting experience. Check out the details of this exclusive offer below:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026 .

Bet365 Bonus Code Details: Finding Value with $365 in Bonus Bets

When you sign up as a new user, the bet365 bonus code unlocks a guaranteed $365 in bonus bets simply for placing a $10 wager. It does stand to reason that guaranteed returns are rare in this industry, so cashing in regardless of your bet’s outcome is a massive edge. You can place your qualifying bet on any of today’s matchups, such as backing Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (#36) or taking a shot on Cleveland Guardians probable pitcher Tanner Bibee (#28) on the road.

To qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavier favorite at -800 would not meet the requirement. Once your qualifying wager settles, the $365 in bonus bets will hit your account balance. Be ready to act, as these bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited. And as mentioned, bet365 includes a sweet kicker: new users located in Pennsylvania receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while those signing up from New Jersey are awarded 10 Golden Chips to use at the online casino.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

We are always hunting for the best futures prices and daily consensus odds. Here are the latest betting lines for these two matchups tonight:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners NYY -115 / SEA -105 NYY -1.5 (+155) / SEA +1.5 (-185) 7 (O -105 / U -115) Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Dodgers CLE +220 / LAD -270 CLE +1.5 (-105) / LAD -1.5 (-115) 8 (O -105 / U -115)

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

We put a lot of stock in pitching metrics early in the year, and this game features a stellar duel. Max Fried takes the mound for the Yankees after a pristine start to his campaign, posting a flawless 0.00 ERA over 6.1 innings while holding opposing hitters to a microscopic .095 batting average. Seattle counters with Logan Gilbert, who struggled in his first start but is an All-Star quality pitcher. The tight -115/-105 moneyline split tells us the market views this as a true toss-up.

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers enter as massive -270 moneyline favorites. Superstar Shohei Ohtani is the probable pitcher for Los Angeles, taking on Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. Here is where the value-seeking bettor should look closely: while Bibee carries a 5.40 ERA into the matchup, he has flashed elite strikeout ability with a 12.6 K/9 rate. The Guardians will have to navigate a deep Dodgers lineup featuring Freddie Freeman (.250 AVG) and Mookie Betts. Conversely, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan (.235 AVG) will look to set the table.

How to Activate Your bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive MLB promotion is an effortless process. Follow the steps below to claim your offer before the action unfolds on April 1, 2026:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating and registering a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and safely set up your profile.

Begin by creating and registering a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and safely set up your profile. Enter the Bonus Code: No bonus code is needed, as you simply need to sign up using the links available on this page

No bonus code is needed, as you simply need to sign up using the links available on this page Claim the Offer: Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim your signup offer.

Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim your signup offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure methods.

Fund your account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a real-money wager of at least $5 to activate the offer. You can use this initial bet on either of the upcoming non-conference matchups, like backing the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1) or finding an edge in the New York Yankees (3-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-2) clash.

Once your initial wager settles, your bonus will be unlocked and ready for your next smart, analytical bets!