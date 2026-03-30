Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Any NBA, MLB, NHL Game

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Get excited for the first full MLB betting slate of the season after redeeming the bet365 bonus code. No bonus code is needed to redeem this offer, as all you need to do to get started is click the links available anywhere on this page.







Once your new account is set up, place your first wager for $10, across any sport and event. Once placed, you will automatically receive a $365 bonus, guaranteed.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB: Claim Your Bonus Today

Securing the right sportsbook offer can elevate your entire game day experience and give your bankroll a much-needed early boost. Before you back probable pitchers like the Mets’ Clay Holmes, the Cardinals’ Kyle Leahy, the Nationals’ Foster Griffin, or the Phillies’ Taijuan Walker, take a look at the details below to claim your exclusive offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 30th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Details: Maximizing Your Value

New bet365 users can get $150 in bonus bets when wagering $5, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. So, looking at the consensus odds, a -450 moneyline selection is perfectly valid, but swallowing heavy juice on a -800 favorite will not qualify. We’ve seen time and time again that smart money protects its downside; once these bonus bets hit your account, they expire in 7 days, giving you a full week to hunt for value, look at futures prices, or sprinkle on a longshot.

As mentioned, it does stand to reason that local bettors get a little extra: users from PA will also score 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from NJ will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino platform.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Below is a look at the current moneyline, runline, and total odds for today’s top MLB matchups at bet365.

Game (ET) Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals (7:45 PM ET) NYM -155 / STL +130 NYM -1.5 (+110) / STL +1.5 (-130) O 8.5 (-125) / U 8.5 (+105) Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 PM ET) WSH +145 / PHI -170 WSH +1.5 (-140) / PHI -1.5 (+120) O 9.0 (-115) / U 9.0 (-105)

The March 30, 2026 schedule offers two excellent spots for bettors looking to exploit market inefficiencies.

First up at 7:45 PM ET, the New York Mets hit the road as -155 moneyline favorites against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets’ offense is mashing, paced by Luis Robert Jr., who is hitting a blistering .455 with 5 RBIs in 11 at-bats, sitting right alongside Juan Soto’s sharp .357 average. The Cardinals offer intriguing longshot value at +130, countering with red-hot bats like Jordan Walker (.400 average, 3 RBIs in 10 at-bats) and Alec Burleson (4 RBIs, .364 average).

Earlier in the evening at 6:40 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies are heavy -170 moneyline favorites against the Washington Nationals. The Phillies lean on run producers like Alec Bohm (4 RBIs) and the efficient hitting of Bryson Stott (.375 AVG in 8 at-bats). Meanwhile, the Nationals (+145) arrive with a lethal bat in Joey Wiemer, who has been flawless so far with a 1.000 average and 4 RBIs across his first 6 at-bats. Bettors backing the home Phillies on the runline can find plus-money value at +120 to cover the -1.5 spread, a spot where we put a lot of stock if you believe Taijuan Walker can keep the Nationals’ bats quiet.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your $150 in bonus bets is a straightforward process. Before the March 30, 2026 slate gets underway, simply follow these steps to ensure your account is locked and loaded for tonight’s matchups:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new sportsbook account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: Please note that no bonus code is needed. Instead, you can claim this offer by signing up using the links available anywhere on this page. Claim via the App: Download and log into the bet365 app on your mobile device to claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $5. Whether you want to back Taijuan Walker and the Phillies or place a wager on Clay Holmes and the Mets, your initial $5 bet is all it takes to activate the offer.

Once your qualifying wager is placed and settled, bet365 will credit your account with your bonus bets, giving you everything you need to analytically attack the rest of the baseball action.