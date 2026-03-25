Benfica fined for fans’ racism at Real Madrid game with UEFA investigation of player ongoing

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Benfica was fined by UEFA on Wednesday for racist abuse by fans at a Champions League…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Benfica was fined by UEFA on Wednesday for racist abuse by fans at a Champions League game against Real Madrid, whose forward Vinícius Júnior was allegedly racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni.

UEFA’s investigation of Prestianni is ongoing, and the verdict on a separate charge against Benfica for misconduct by fans at the Feb. 17 game in Lisbon was published Wednesday.

Benfica was fined 40,000 euros ($46,000) for “illicit chants and gestures by two supporters,” UEFA said. The club must serve a one-year probation period to avoid closing part of the Stadium of Light at a future European competition game.

Benfica previously suspended five fans who were under investigation for “inappropriate behavior in the stands of a racist nature.”

Television images showed some fans making monkey gestures after Madrid’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs round.

The game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes when Vinícius told the referee that Prestianni called him “monkey” after he scored and celebrated in front of Benfica fans.

Prestianni, who denied the allegation, pulled up his jersey to cover his mouth when the alleged insult was said.

The Argentina winger was suspended by UEFA from the second leg in Madrid while he was under investigation. He faces a 10-game ban from UEFA competition games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.