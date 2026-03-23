Belgium rules out Hans Vanaken and Leandro Trossard for US friendlies

BRUSSELS (AP) — Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard have been ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard have been ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming friendly matches in the United States ahead of the World Cup.

The Belgian federation said on Monday that both players are hampered by physical issues and won’t join their teammates. They had been called up by coach Rudi Garcia in a group of 28 players on Friday.

“This decision will allow them to continue their rehabilitation under optimal conditions,” the federation said.

Belgium takes on the United States on March 28 in Atlanta and faces Mexico three days later in Chicago.

The World Cup starts in June.

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