All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Houston
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Athletics
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Arizona
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Colorado
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1
Toronto 5, Athletics 2
Texas 8, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 8, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Seattle 8, Cleveland 0
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Baltimore (Eflin 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Miami (Junk 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Athletics at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 3, Boston 2
Miami 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Miami (Junk 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-0) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Painter 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at San Diego (Márquez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Athletics at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:20 p.m.
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