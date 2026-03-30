All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Toronto 3 0 1.000 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Toronto 3 0 1.000 — Baltimore 2 1 .667 1 Boston 1 2 .333 2 Tampa Bay 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 2 1 .667 — Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½ Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 Minnesota 1 2 .333 1 Chicago 0 3 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 2 1 .667 — Houston 2 2 .500 ½ Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½ Seattle 2 2 .500 ½ Athletics 0 3 .000 2

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East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 3 0 1.000 — Atlanta 2 1 .667 1 New York 2 1 .667 1 Washington 2 1 .667 1 Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 — Cincinnati 2 1 .667 1 St. Louis 2 1 .667 1 Chicago 1 2 .333 2 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 3 0 1.000 — San Diego 1 2 .333 2 Arizona 0 3 .000 3 Colorado 0 3 .000 3 San Francisco 0 3 .000 3

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1

Toronto 5, Athletics 2

Texas 8, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 8, Minnesota 6

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Seattle 8, Cleveland 0

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Baltimore (Eflin 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Miami (Junk 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 3, Boston 2

Miami 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Miami (Junk 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-0) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Painter 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at San Diego (Márquez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 8:20 p.m.

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