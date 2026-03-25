All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0), 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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