All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 —

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — San Diego 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 —

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0), 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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