Bane and Suggs power the Magic to a 115-111 victory over the Suns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jalen Suggs added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jalen Suggs added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Orlando Magic held off the Phoenix Suns 115-111 Tuesday night.

Devin Booker’s 34 points for Phoenix included a 3-pointer that brought the Suns to within two points with 3.1 seconds left. But Tristan da Silva’s two free throws clinched Orlando’s second win in nine games.

Suns forward Dillon Brooks, playing for the first time since breaking his hand in a game against Orlando on Feb. 21, had nine points and five rebounds in 22 foul-plagued minutes. Brooks was called for a technical foul just 89 seconds into the game and was one of 10 players to finish the game with four or more personal fouls.

Paolo Banchero had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Magic, who survived 25 turnovers after committing 28 in Sunday’s 139-87 loss at Toronto. Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando led 70-56 after a first half that included 26 turnovers, 47 free throws and 41 fouls, including technical fouls on Brooks, Booker, Bane, Banchero and the injured Franz Wagner, who wasn’t in uniform.

Booker’s big third quarter of 14 points, including nine from the free throw line, got the Suns back in it. And, when Royce O’Neal closed the period with his third 3-pointer in two minutes, the game was tied at 94.

A long jumper by Brooks gave the Suns their final lead at 107-105 before Banchero and Bane scored to put Orlando back on top.

Up next

Suns: At Charlotte on Thursday.

Magic: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.

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