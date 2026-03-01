Avalanche visit the Kings after Makar’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (39-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-21-14, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30…

Colorado Avalanche (39-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-21-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings after Cale Makar’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Avalanche’s 3-1 win.

Los Angeles has a 24-21-14 record overall and a 9-13-7 record on its home ice. The Kings are 18-2-7 in games they score three or more goals.

Colorado is 39-10-9 overall and 17-6-5 on the road. The Avalanche have scored 220 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

The teams play Monday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 19 goals with 41 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 25 goals and 42 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.