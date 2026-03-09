Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (21-43, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30…

Dallas Mavericks (21-43, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Hawks play Dallas.

The Hawks are 15-16 on their home court. Atlanta is the league leader with 30.5 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 7.9.

The Mavericks have gone 7-24 away from home. Dallas gives up 117.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.3% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Brandon Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 107.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee).

