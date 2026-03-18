Argentina pushes forward with bid for men’s Rugby World Cup in South America in 2035

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is fronting a South American bid to host the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2035.…

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is fronting a South American bid to host the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2035.

The Argentine Rugby Union said it is moving forward with an official proposal to stage the tournament in the continent for the first time, with the unions of Brazil, Chile and Uruguay also involved in the bid.

A working session will be held with World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin, the Argentine union said late Tuesday, “to continue analyzing the feasibility of Argentina as a host.”

The bid “represents a federal objective and a legacy project that transcends our borders,” said Gabriel Travaglini, president of the Argentine union.

“We want a World Cup that reflects the passion and development that rugby has achieved in every corner of our territory.”

The 2035 event will be the 13th edition of the men’s World Cup. The tournament will be staged in Australia next year — when Argentina, Chile and Uruguay will be South America’s representatives — and in the United States in 2031.

Argentina is South America’s top rugby nation, reaching the World Cup semifinals three times — in 2007, 2015, and 2023.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.