Argentina beats Mauritania 2-1 as fans roar for Messi to chase a sixth World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — With goals from Enzo Fernández and Nicolás Paz, Argentina defeated Mauritania 2-1 on Friday in…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — With goals from Enzo Fernández and Nicolás Paz, Argentina defeated Mauritania 2-1 on Friday in a friendly match that provided an opportunity for fans to encourage captain Lionel Messi to play in his sixth World Cup.

Amid uncertainty about whether he will play in the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting in June, Messi began the match on the bench at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

The 38-year-old star, who played in the second half, has said that the decision will depend on his physical condition, while coach Lionel Scaloni declared the day before that he would “do everything possible” to convince him to play.

“With Leo Messi leading the way, we’re all going to celebrate,” chanted the Argentine crowd as the star player came onto the field for his warm-up. Then, from one of the stands, a banner was unfurled with the message “The best of the century.”

Paz, responsible for set pieces in Messi’s absence, took a left-footed free kick that slipped through the visiting wall and gave no chance for the opposing goalkeeper Babacar Diop to react in the 32nd minute.

Argentina took the lead in the 17th minute when right-back Nahuel Molina, who plays for Atlético Madrid, sent a cross into the box that Enzo Fernández capitalized on against Diop.

For the second half, Scaloni sent Messi and Franco Mastantuono, a young Real Madrid talent vying for a place on the World Cup roster, onto the field.

Messi had the only clear scoring opportunity in the 55th minute with a shot from outside the box that Diop saved.

Argentina was forced to urgently find alternative opponents after their match against European champions Spain in the Finalissima, scheduled for this Friday in Qatar, was called off due to the conflict in the Middle East.

With the more competitive teams already booked, Mauritania (115th in the FIFA rankings) and Zambia (91st), their opponent next Tuesday at the same stadium, emerged as options for the World Cup champions to say goodbye to their fans and for Scaloni to finalize the squad that will defend its title.

National teams have until May 30 to submit their official 26-player rosters for the World Cup.

Argentina, also world champions in 1978 and 1986, will play its first match against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City in Group J. They will then face Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.

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