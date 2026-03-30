Antonee Robinson worried whether US national team would see a return of Jedi

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Antonee Robinson worried whether the U.S. would see a return of Jedi. Self-nicknamed the “Star Wars”…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Antonee Robinson worried whether the U.S. would see a return of Jedi.

Self-nicknamed the “Star Wars” character by himself as a kid, Robinson had not played for the national team from November 2024 until Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Belgium because of lingering pain following right knee surgery last May 27.

“It just seemed like there was kind of no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said on the eve of his return.

A 28-year-old left back, Robinson is a key player for Fulham in the Premier League and when healthy a first-choice starter for the U.S. Robinson assisted on Weston McKennie’s opening goal against Belgium with the first corner kick Robinson ever took for the Americans.

“He needs to build,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “I want to see him in his best. And that is the challenge from here to the World Cup to arrive with all the players in their best performance, to perform in the way we believe they can perform.”

Robinson was raised in Liverpool. His father, Marlon, was born in England, grew up in White Plains, New York, and was on Duke’s soccer team from 1981-84. Antonee was a member of Everton’s youth academy, made his professional debut in 2017 in the League Cup in August 2017 while on loan to Bolton and his Premier League debut in 2020 with Fulham.

His first appearance for the U.S. was in 2018. A chess player and a pianist, he strikes his own chord in the U.S. locker room.

“He’s into a lot of different things, that’s for sure,” American captain Tim Ream said. “His brain works very differently to a lot of ours.”

Robinson didn’t dress for Fulham’s opener on Aug. 18 and was a second-half sub in the Cottagers’ second and third games. He had a 23-day layoff, went the distance in a League Cup match on Sept. 23 and had a Premier League substitute appearance five days later. He then sat out until Dec. 13, losing his starting spot to Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon’s hamstring injury allowed Robinson back into the starting lineup.

“I’ve been able to get myself in pretty good shape back at the club,” Robinson said. “I’ve been available for everything. I haven’t missed any training sessions and I’ve been sort of progressing with how I feel in myself and then translating that to playing games and getting back up to, you know, being sharp and being ready.”

As his rehab kept extending in the fall, Robinson was aware that the World Cup was nearing and he might run out of time.

“No sort of certainty on my end that I was going to be fit and available,” he recalled, explaining how he widened his search for advice.

“Seeking outside help for my rehab and different opinions and stuff on how I could change up what I was doing to get my physical condition a lot better,” he said. “A series of injections and things like that to try and let it heal.”

His preparation has expanded, too.

“I’m the first person at the training ground because I know I need to do a lot in the gym before I train,” he said. “In the evening when I put the kids to bed I’m doing more stuff to try and get myself in good shape so, yeah, it’s been a long road but I’m feeling really good.”

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