Anthony Edwards’ 42 points lead Timberwolves to 127-117 win against undermanned Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 42 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 42 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors 127-117 on Friday night.

Edwards shot 13 for 22, made all 12 of his free throws and also had eight rebounds and five assists, while Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points and nine rebounds in what coach Chris Finch considered a must-win game. The Wolves snapped a three-game skid — all of those double-digit defeats, including 153-128 at the Clippers on Wednesday — following a five-game winning streak.

Gui Santos’ 3-pointer followed by a dunk by Malevy Leons cut Minnesota’s lead to 109-102 with 8:37 left but Golden State couldn’t do much more.

Brandin Podziemski scored 25 points for the Warriors, who scratched Draymond Green less than an hour before tipoff because of a lower back injury. Kristaps Porzingis moved into the starting lineup in his place as the Warriors used their 33rd different starting five, and it was Porzingis’ first start since being acquired by Golden State at the trade deadline from Atlanta. He finished with 20 points.

After Porzingis’ step-back jumper with 9:57 left in the second quarter, Minnesota responded with a 17-4 run.

Golden State lost big man Al Horford for the night in the first quarter because of right calf tightness, then Seth Curry exited in the second half with tightness in his left inner thigh.

Older brother Stephen Curry — who turns 38 on Saturday — missed his 16th straight game and will be out until at least next weekend. It marked the seventh time this season Golden State was without the trio of Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from ACL surgery on his right knee, Curry and Green.

The Warriors lost their fourth straight, fourth in a row at home and sixth of seven. They dropped to 9-18 without Curry overall this season and 5-11 during his recent stretch out.

Up next

Timberwolves: At Oklahoma City on Sunday to conclude a four-game road stretch.

Warriors: Visit the New York Knicks on Sunday to begin a six-game road trip.

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