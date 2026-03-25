Ann-Renée Desbiens earns 5th shutout and the Victoire beat the Frost 3-0 to sweep season series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hayley Scamurra and Lina Ljungblom each scored their third goal of the season, Ann-Renée Desbiens…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hayley Scamurra and Lina Ljungblom each scored their third goal of the season, Ann-Renée Desbiens earned her fifth shutout, and the Montréal Victoire beat the Minnesota Frost 3-0 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series.

Montréal (11-4-2-5) has earned points in 10 straight games (6-2-2-0), a streak that began with an overtime win at Minnesota on Jan. 21. It’s the longest such streak in PWHL history since Toronto’s 11 in 2024.

Catherine Dubois scored her second goal of the season to open the scoring with 40.7 seconds left in the second period. Dubois took advantage of a Minnesota turnover with a quick one-timer.

Scamurra made it 2-0 early in the third when she controlled a loose puck in front of the net and tucked it around goaltender Maddie Rooney.

Ljungblom matched her goal total from a year ago to help Montréal improve to 9-2-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

Minnesota (11-3-3-5) is 7-2-0-0 since Jan. 4 when facing any team other than Montréal. The Frost are 0-0-2-2 against Montréal in that span, scoring two or fewer goals in each game.

Rooney had won her previous seven straight for the Frost.

Up next

Montréal travels to Detroit to play the New York Sirens on Saturday as part of the Takeover Tour.

Minnesota remains home to play the Boston Fleet on Sunday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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