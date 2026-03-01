Aliyah Boston out for the rest of Unrivaled postseason with injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seed Phantom BC will be missing star Aliyah Boston for the rest of Unrivaled’s postseason as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seed Phantom BC will be missing star Aliyah Boston for the rest of Unrivaled’s postseason as the post player is out with a right lower-extremity injury.

Boston, who was the 3-on-3 league’s Defensive Player of the Year, helped Phantom to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The team had a bye to the semifinals matchup against No. 6 seed Vinyl that will be played Monday in New York.

She averaged 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for Phantom this season. Boston was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Phantom also will be missing Dana Evans, who has played in only one game this year. The two players will be replaced by Aziaha James and Makayla Timpson.

Boston was selected for the U.S. women’s national team that will compete in Puerto Rico later this month in the FIBA World Cup qualifier. The Americans will have a training camp in Miami next weekend.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.