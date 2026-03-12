AFA president Claudio Tapia appears in Buenos Aires court in tax case

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Football Association boss Claudio Tapia appeared before a Buenos Aires court on Thursday for…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Football Association boss Claudio Tapia appeared before a Buenos Aires court on Thursday for allegedly failing to pay social security taxes.

It was the first court appearance for Tapia amid multiple investigations into his assets and the financial management of the AFA.

Tapia arrived at the federal courthouse in a van with his lawyers and entered the building amidst a swarm of journalists. He made no statements.

Federal Judge Diego Amarante, specializing in economic crimes, summoned AFA president Tapia and four other AFA directors to testify and prohibited them from leaving the country for the improper withholding of club membership fees totaling 19 billion pesos ($13 million) in 2024 and 2025.

The complaint was filed by the Customs Revenue and Control Agency.

Tapia may refuse to testify or submit a written statement.

The Argentine penal code provides for penalties of two to six years in prison for withholding or collecting national taxes not deposited within 30 calendar days after the due date.

Tapia faces other legal cases for alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

The AFA denies any tax debt and maintains that it is the victim of persecution by the government of Javier Milei. The AFA has defended Tapia’s administration, which began in 2017. Since then the national team captained by Lionel Messi has won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa Américas.

