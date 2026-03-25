76ers’ Paul George back from suspension for failed drug test, ready for late-season playoff push

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George was set to return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup following a 25-game suspension for a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George was set to return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup following a 25-game suspension for a failed drug test and play Wednesday night against Chicago.

The Sixers went 13-12 in his absence and began the day at 39-33 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

George was suspended in late January for violating the terms of the NBA’s anti-drug program.

In his first public remarks since the suspension, George apologized Tuesday to the team, its fans and his family for the poor judgement that led to his flunked test.

“To let people down hurt more than kind of anything,” George said.

He said his choice to take a banned substance was connected to a mental health issue that developed because of an offseason knee injury that limited his production this season.

“The most difficult thing is when your body isn’t where you know it needs to be or where it once was,” George said. “That leads and bleeds into the mental side of things, knowing that you’re limited. But for me, I feel good, my body is feeling great. Mentally, I know I’m capable of doing what I can do and what I’ve been able to on the court for years.”

George has averaged 16 points in 27 games this season for the Sixers. He had one of his best games of the season in the week he was suspended, a 32-point outburst fueled by nine 3-pointers in a win over Milwaukee.

Coach Nick Nurse said before Wednesday’s game that George would start against the Bulls.

The 35-year-old George signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

The Sixers also said two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid was questionable against the Bulls after he missed the last 13 games with a right oblique strain. All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has missed nine straight games with a right finger tendon strain.

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