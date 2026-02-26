WNBA union plans to survey players with agents seeking input in process, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the WNBA players’ union had a meeting with players Tuesday night and will send…

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the WNBA players’ union had a meeting with players Tuesday night and will send out a survey to their members to get feedback on the league’s latest contract proposal, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The league and the players have been unable to reach a new collective bargaining agreement since the union opted out of the previous deal, which expired last year. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because details of the meeting had not been released to the public.

The last time the union sent out a survey to the players, in December, it was seeking a vote to authorize the seven-player executive committee to call a strike if needed, according to the person.

In a letter to union executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson that was obtained by the AP, 10 prominent WNBA player agents offered to help the union with the survey and asked for “transparency and coordinated communication rather than individual conversations. At this stage of negotiations, with time being of the essence, alignment and shared information will best serve the players and the Union.”

Front Office Sports was the first to report about Tuesday’s players meeting.

The WNBA told the union Monday during a virtual negotiating session that it needs to get a deal in place by March 10 to start the season on time, another person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

The player agents asked to review the league’s current proposal for a new CBA, subject to signing a nondisclosure agreement, and offered to help with the survey questions so that they can “reinforce the importance of participation and encourage timely response from our clients.”

“Notably, there is an unprecedented level of unity among agents at this moment,” the letter said. “That alignment reflects a shared commitment to doing what is best for players and the long-term health of the league. We believe that same spirit of collaboration, utilizing all available expertise and resources, is how we should continue working together as a team.”

The agents suggested that the union would get a better response to its survey if it were sent via text message as opposed to email. The agents also asked for clarity on how results would be tabulated.

“Transparency around this process will drive participation and help assure alignment and trust across stakeholders,” the letter said.

If a labor deal is agreed to by March 10, it probably would be signed by the end of the month. Under that timeline, the expansion draft for new franchises in Portland and Toronto would be held sometime between April 1 and 6 according to a timetable obtained by the AP.

Free agent qualifying offers, including franchise player tags, would be sent out April 7 and 8. Teams would then have three days to negotiate with the more than 80% of players who are free agents. The signing period would take place from April 12-18.

Training camps would open the next day and the season would be able to start on May 8.

