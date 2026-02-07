Live Radio
WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 6:50 PM

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.6 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 68-64-68—200 -13
Ryo Hisatsune 68-63-70—201 -12
Nicolai Hojgaard 66-70-65—201 -12
Si Woo Kim 73-62-66—201 -12
Maverick McNealy 67-69-65—201 -12
Akshay Bhatia 68-67-67—202 -11
Matt Fitzpatrick 65-70-67—202 -11
Jake Knapp 67-69-66—202 -11
Michael Thorbjornsen 66-71-65—202 -11
John Parry 69-66-68—203 -10
Pierceson Coody 66-68-70—204 -9
Chris Gotterup 63-71-70—204 -9
Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70-66—204 -9
Viktor Hovland 69-70-65—204 -9
Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204 -9
Stephan Jaeger 70-66-69—205 -8
Kevin Roy 67-69-69—205 -8
Scottie Scheffler 73-65-67—205 -8
Sahith Theegala 70-65-70—205 -8
Michael Brennan 70-69-67—206 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 68-69-69—206 -7
Brian Campbell 68-69-70—207 -6
Ben Griffin 71-67-69—207 -6
Sepp Straka 71-69-67—207 -6
Jacob Bridgeman 71-68-69—208 -5
Rickie Fowler 71-68-69—208 -5
Ryan Fox 69-69-70—208 -5
Michael Kim 71-65-72—208 -5
Max McGreevy 67-72-69—208 -5
Mac Meissner 71-68-69—208 -5
Keith Mitchell 68-71-69—208 -5
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 67-70-71—208 -5
Jordan L. Smith 70-70-68—208 -5
Sam Stevens 66-70-72—208 -5
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-64-70—208 -5
Cameron Young 70-69-69—208 -5
Zachary Bauchou 68-68-73—209 -4
Daniel Berger 67-71-71—209 -4
Wyndham Clark 73-68-68—209 -4
Harris English 70-69-70—209 -4
A.J. Ewart 69-68-72—209 -4
Seonghyeon Kim 70-71-68—209 -4
Christo Lamprecht 67-73-69—209 -4
Patrick Rodgers 72-68-69—209 -4
Alex Smalley 74-67-68—209 -4
Bud Cauley 70-71-69—210 -3
Zecheng Dou 72-66-72—210 -3
Joe Highsmith 70-70-70—210 -3
Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210 -3
John Keefer 69-72-69—210 -3
Tom Kim 73-66-71—210 -3
Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70—210 -3
Chandler Phillips 69-68-73—210 -3
Chad Ramey 71-67-72—210 -3
Nick Taylor 71-68-71—210 -3
Davis Thompson 69-68-73—210 -3
John VanDerLaan 68-72-70—210 -3
Cameron Davis 72-68-71—211 -2
Kensei Hirata 68-73-70—211 -2
Keita Nakajima 72-68-71—211 -2
J.T. Poston 74-67-70—211 -2
Sami Valimaki 70-68-73—211 -2
Max Homa 69-68-75—212 -1
Takumi Kanaya 71-68-73—212 -1
Hank Lebioda 70-71-71—212 -1
Seung-taek Lee 71-70-71—212 -1
Collin Morikawa 72-69-71—212 -1
Kristoffer Reitan 70-67-75—212 -1
Adrien Saddier 68-71-74—213 E
Gary Woodland 69-71-73—213 E
Patton Kizzire 72-69-73—214 +1
Xander Schauffele 71-70-73—214 +1
Neal Shipley 69-70-76—215 +2

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

