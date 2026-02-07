WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

Saturday At Stadium Course Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $9.6 million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round Hideki Matsuyama 68-64-68—200 -13 Ryo…

Saturday

At Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $9.6 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 68-64-68—200 -13 Ryo Hisatsune 68-63-70—201 -12 Nicolai Hojgaard 66-70-65—201 -12 Si Woo Kim 73-62-66—201 -12 Maverick McNealy 67-69-65—201 -12 Akshay Bhatia 68-67-67—202 -11 Matt Fitzpatrick 65-70-67—202 -11 Jake Knapp 67-69-66—202 -11 Michael Thorbjornsen 66-71-65—202 -11 John Parry 69-66-68—203 -10 Pierceson Coody 66-68-70—204 -9 Chris Gotterup 63-71-70—204 -9 Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70-66—204 -9 Viktor Hovland 69-70-65—204 -9 Min Woo Lee 71-65-68—204 -9 Stephan Jaeger 70-66-69—205 -8 Kevin Roy 67-69-69—205 -8 Scottie Scheffler 73-65-67—205 -8 Sahith Theegala 70-65-70—205 -8 Michael Brennan 70-69-67—206 -7 Mackenzie Hughes 68-69-69—206 -7 Brian Campbell 68-69-70—207 -6 Ben Griffin 71-67-69—207 -6 Sepp Straka 71-69-67—207 -6 Jacob Bridgeman 71-68-69—208 -5 Rickie Fowler 71-68-69—208 -5 Ryan Fox 69-69-70—208 -5 Michael Kim 71-65-72—208 -5 Max McGreevy 67-72-69—208 -5 Mac Meissner 71-68-69—208 -5 Keith Mitchell 68-71-69—208 -5 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 67-70-71—208 -5 Jordan L. Smith 70-70-68—208 -5 Sam Stevens 66-70-72—208 -5 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-64-70—208 -5 Cameron Young 70-69-69—208 -5 Zachary Bauchou 68-68-73—209 -4 Daniel Berger 67-71-71—209 -4 Wyndham Clark 73-68-68—209 -4 Harris English 70-69-70—209 -4 A.J. Ewart 69-68-72—209 -4 Seonghyeon Kim 70-71-68—209 -4 Christo Lamprecht 67-73-69—209 -4 Patrick Rodgers 72-68-69—209 -4 Alex Smalley 74-67-68—209 -4 Bud Cauley 70-71-69—210 -3 Zecheng Dou 72-66-72—210 -3 Joe Highsmith 70-70-70—210 -3 Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210 -3 John Keefer 69-72-69—210 -3 Tom Kim 73-66-71—210 -3 Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70—210 -3 Chandler Phillips 69-68-73—210 -3 Chad Ramey 71-67-72—210 -3 Nick Taylor 71-68-71—210 -3 Davis Thompson 69-68-73—210 -3 John VanDerLaan 68-72-70—210 -3 Cameron Davis 72-68-71—211 -2 Kensei Hirata 68-73-70—211 -2 Keita Nakajima 72-68-71—211 -2 J.T. Poston 74-67-70—211 -2 Sami Valimaki 70-68-73—211 -2 Max Homa 69-68-75—212 -1 Takumi Kanaya 71-68-73—212 -1 Hank Lebioda 70-71-71—212 -1 Seung-taek Lee 71-70-71—212 -1 Collin Morikawa 72-69-71—212 -1 Kristoffer Reitan 70-67-75—212 -1 Adrien Saddier 68-71-74—213 E Gary Woodland 69-71-73—213 E Patton Kizzire 72-69-73—214 +1 Xander Schauffele 71-70-73—214 +1 Neal Shipley 69-70-76—215 +2

