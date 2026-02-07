WM Phoenix Open Par Scores

Saturday
At Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $9.6 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Third Round
|Hideki Matsuyama
|68-64-68—200
|-13
|Ryo Hisatsune
|68-63-70—201
|-12
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66-70-65—201
|-12
|Si Woo Kim
|73-62-66—201
|-12
|Maverick McNealy
|67-69-65—201
|-12
|Akshay Bhatia
|68-67-67—202
|-11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|65-70-67—202
|-11
|Jake Knapp
|67-69-66—202
|-11
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|66-71-65—202
|-11
|John Parry
|69-66-68—203
|-10
|Pierceson Coody
|66-68-70—204
|-9
|Chris Gotterup
|63-71-70—204
|-9
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|68-70-66—204
|-9
|Viktor Hovland
|69-70-65—204
|-9
|Min Woo Lee
|71-65-68—204
|-9
|Stephan Jaeger
|70-66-69—205
|-8
|Kevin Roy
|67-69-69—205
|-8
|Scottie Scheffler
|73-65-67—205
|-8
|Sahith Theegala
|70-65-70—205
|-8
|Michael Brennan
|70-69-67—206
|-7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-69-69—206
|-7
|Brian Campbell
|68-69-70—207
|-6
|Ben Griffin
|71-67-69—207
|-6
|Sepp Straka
|71-69-67—207
|-6
|Jacob Bridgeman
|71-68-69—208
|-5
|Rickie Fowler
|71-68-69—208
|-5
|Ryan Fox
|69-69-70—208
|-5
|Michael Kim
|71-65-72—208
|-5
|Max McGreevy
|67-72-69—208
|-5
|Mac Meissner
|71-68-69—208
|-5
|Keith Mitchell
|68-71-69—208
|-5
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|67-70-71—208
|-5
|Jordan L. Smith
|70-70-68—208
|-5
|Sam Stevens
|66-70-72—208
|-5
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|74-64-70—208
|-5
|Cameron Young
|70-69-69—208
|-5
|Zachary Bauchou
|68-68-73—209
|-4
|Daniel Berger
|67-71-71—209
|-4
|Wyndham Clark
|73-68-68—209
|-4
|Harris English
|70-69-70—209
|-4
|A.J. Ewart
|69-68-72—209
|-4
|Seonghyeon Kim
|70-71-68—209
|-4
|Christo Lamprecht
|67-73-69—209
|-4
|Patrick Rodgers
|72-68-69—209
|-4
|Alex Smalley
|74-67-68—209
|-4
|Bud Cauley
|70-71-69—210
|-3
|Zecheng Dou
|72-66-72—210
|-3
|Joe Highsmith
|70-70-70—210
|-3
|Rico Hoey
|71-69-70—210
|-3
|John Keefer
|69-72-69—210
|-3
|Tom Kim
|73-66-71—210
|-3
|Kurt Kitayama
|69-71-70—210
|-3
|Chandler Phillips
|69-68-73—210
|-3
|Chad Ramey
|71-67-72—210
|-3
|Nick Taylor
|71-68-71—210
|-3
|Davis Thompson
|69-68-73—210
|-3
|John VanDerLaan
|68-72-70—210
|-3
|Cameron Davis
|72-68-71—211
|-2
|Kensei Hirata
|68-73-70—211
|-2
|Keita Nakajima
|72-68-71—211
|-2
|J.T. Poston
|74-67-70—211
|-2
|Sami Valimaki
|70-68-73—211
|-2
|Max Homa
|69-68-75—212
|-1
|Takumi Kanaya
|71-68-73—212
|-1
|Hank Lebioda
|70-71-71—212
|-1
|Seung-taek Lee
|71-70-71—212
|-1
|Collin Morikawa
|72-69-71—212
|-1
|Kristoffer Reitan
|70-67-75—212
|-1
|Adrien Saddier
|68-71-74—213
|E
|Gary Woodland
|69-71-73—213
|E
|Patton Kizzire
|72-69-73—214
|+1
|Xander Schauffele
|71-70-73—214
|+1
|Neal Shipley
|69-70-76—215
|+2
