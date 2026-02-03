Wild in action against the Predators following overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (33-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-23-6, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (33-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-23-6, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Nashville Predators after the Wild took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime.

Nashville has gone 26-23-6 overall with an 8-9-2 record in Central Division play. The Predators have a -29 scoring differential, with 159 total goals scored and 188 conceded.

Minnesota is 33-14-10 overall and 8-4-2 against the Central Division. The Wild have gone 29-3-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 20 goals with 33 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 32 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

