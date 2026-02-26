Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= KHSAA Playoffs= District Championship= Ashland Blazer 73, Boyd Co. 50 Belfry 52, Pike Co. Central 51 Betsy…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

District Championship=

Ashland Blazer 73, Boyd Co. 50

Belfry 52, Pike Co. Central 51

Betsy Layne 94, Lawrence Co. 85

Breathitt Co. 59, Wolfe Co. 30

Bullitt East 59, North Bullitt 53

Calloway Co. 33, Marshall Co. 31

Campbell County (KY) 60, Bishop Brossart 42

Estill Co. 49, Owsley Co. 36

Hazard 52, Perry Co. Central 29

Henderson Co. 73, Webster Co. 9

Johnson Central 66, Paintsville 33

Lou. Assumption 85, Lou. Collegiate 11

Lou. Mercy 58, Lou. Fern Creek 26

Pikeville 73, Shelby Valley 41

Rockcastle County 56, Pulaski Co. 45

Districts=

Lafayette 45, Lex. Christian 43

Owen County 50, Trimble County 32

Scott County 40, Lex. Bryan Station 33

Spencer Co. 51, Collins 36

Western Hills 54, Great Crossing 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.