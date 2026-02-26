Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
District Championship=
Ashland Blazer 73, Boyd Co. 50
Belfry 52, Pike Co. Central 51
Betsy Layne 94, Lawrence Co. 85
Breathitt Co. 59, Wolfe Co. 30
Bullitt East 59, North Bullitt 53
Calloway Co. 33, Marshall Co. 31
Campbell County (KY) 60, Bishop Brossart 42
Estill Co. 49, Owsley Co. 36
Hazard 52, Perry Co. Central 29
Henderson Co. 73, Webster Co. 9
Johnson Central 66, Paintsville 33
Lou. Assumption 85, Lou. Collegiate 11
Lou. Mercy 58, Lou. Fern Creek 26
Pikeville 73, Shelby Valley 41
Rockcastle County 56, Pulaski Co. 45
Districts=
Lafayette 45, Lex. Christian 43
Owen County 50, Trimble County 32
Scott County 40, Lex. Bryan Station 33
Spencer Co. 51, Collins 36
Western Hills 54, Great Crossing 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
