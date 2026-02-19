Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Addenbrooke 37, Lotus 9 Arvada West 72, Chatfield 41 Aurora Central 55, Gateway 30 Buena Vista 41,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke 37, Lotus 9

Arvada West 72, Chatfield 41

Aurora Central 55, Gateway 30

Buena Vista 41, Manitou Springs 39

Calhan 57, Dayspring Christian 28

Canon City 57, Pueblo South 15

Chaparral 73, Ponderosa 35

Cheraw 43, Springfield 38

Colo. Springs Christian 62, The Vanguard 12

Columbine 66, Lakewood 13

Custer County 28, Cotopaxi 15

D’Evelyn 66, Pomona 22

Evergreen High School 52, Conifer 6

Highlands Ranch 47, Legend 32

Horizon 51, Longmont 35

James Irwin Charter School 49, Rye 39

La Junta 48, Ellicott 28

Legacy 48, Centaurus 42

Lewis-Palmer 51, Discovery Canyon 42

Loveland Classical 47, Golden View 39

Lutheran 48, Air Academy 28

Palmer Ridge 38, Cheyenne Mountain 24

Primero 45, Walsh 35

Pueblo Central 31, Pueblo Centennial 27

Regis Jesuit 57, Heritage 20

Resurrection Christian 41, Colorado Academy 38

Salida 60, Florence 13

Skyview 53, Adams City 34

St. Mary’s 59, Lamar 39

Standley Lake 72, Golden 53

Thomas MacLaren 53, Monument Academy 0

ThunderRidge 59, Douglas County 26

Twin Peaks 54, Aurora West 26

Valor Christian 78, Bear Creek 16

