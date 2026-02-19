Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke 37, Lotus 9
Arvada West 72, Chatfield 41
Aurora Central 55, Gateway 30
Buena Vista 41, Manitou Springs 39
Calhan 57, Dayspring Christian 28
Canon City 57, Pueblo South 15
Chaparral 73, Ponderosa 35
Cheraw 43, Springfield 38
Colo. Springs Christian 62, The Vanguard 12
Columbine 66, Lakewood 13
Custer County 28, Cotopaxi 15
D’Evelyn 66, Pomona 22
Evergreen High School 52, Conifer 6
Highlands Ranch 47, Legend 32
Horizon 51, Longmont 35
James Irwin Charter School 49, Rye 39
La Junta 48, Ellicott 28
Legacy 48, Centaurus 42
Lewis-Palmer 51, Discovery Canyon 42
Loveland Classical 47, Golden View 39
Lutheran 48, Air Academy 28
Palmer Ridge 38, Cheyenne Mountain 24
Primero 45, Walsh 35
Pueblo Central 31, Pueblo Centennial 27
Regis Jesuit 57, Heritage 20
Resurrection Christian 41, Colorado Academy 38
Salida 60, Florence 13
Skyview 53, Adams City 34
St. Mary’s 59, Lamar 39
Standley Lake 72, Golden 53
Thomas MacLaren 53, Monument Academy 0
ThunderRidge 59, Douglas County 26
Twin Peaks 54, Aurora West 26
Valor Christian 78, Bear Creek 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.