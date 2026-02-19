Live Radio
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2026, 12:44 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bardstown 57, Woodford Co. 41

Breathitt Co. 49, Lee Co. 30

Breckinridge County 64, Hancock Co. 48

Bullitt East 70, Lou. Valley 55

Conner 49, St. Henry (KY) 41

Estill Co. 31, Menifee Co. 30

Grant Co. 48, Madison Central 33

Holy Cross (Covington) 54, Bishop Brossart 50

Lex. Christian 64, Beechwood 38

Lou. Collegiate 60, Burgin 44

Lou. Holy Cross 53, Lou. Brown 11

Lou. Jeffersontown 51, Lou. Shawnee 12

Martin County 59, Magoffin Co. 43

Nicholas Co. 61, Fleming Co. 56

Notre Dame 78, Campbell County (KY) 60

Oldham County 60, Dayton (KY) 34

Paintsville 64, Morgan Co. 49

Paris (KY) 65, Collins 47

Pendleton County (KY) 50, Lloyd Memorial 45

Russell 64, Rowan Co. 40

Taylor Co. 73, Central Hardin 45

Washington Co. 75, Woodford Co. 41

