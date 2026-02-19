Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bardstown 57, Woodford Co. 41
Breathitt Co. 49, Lee Co. 30
Breckinridge County 64, Hancock Co. 48
Bullitt East 70, Lou. Valley 55
Conner 49, St. Henry (KY) 41
Estill Co. 31, Menifee Co. 30
Grant Co. 48, Madison Central 33
Holy Cross (Covington) 54, Bishop Brossart 50
Lex. Christian 64, Beechwood 38
Lou. Collegiate 60, Burgin 44
Lou. Holy Cross 53, Lou. Brown 11
Lou. Jeffersontown 51, Lou. Shawnee 12
Martin County 59, Magoffin Co. 43
Nicholas Co. 61, Fleming Co. 56
Notre Dame 78, Campbell County (KY) 60
Oldham County 60, Dayton (KY) 34
Paintsville 64, Morgan Co. 49
Paris (KY) 65, Collins 47
Pendleton County (KY) 50, Lloyd Memorial 45
Russell 64, Rowan Co. 40
Taylor Co. 73, Central Hardin 45
Washington Co. 75, Woodford Co. 41
___
