Utah beats Detroit 4-1 for 8th win in last 10 home games

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist each, Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Sean Durzi and Dylan Guenther also had goals for Utah, helping the Mammoth improve to 8-1-1 on their home ice since the start of January.

Schmaltz tallied his 23rd goal of the season, matching a season-high set in the 2021-22 season with Arizona. He trails only Guenther, who has 25, in goals scored for Utah this season.

Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who lost for the fourth time in five games. John Gibson made 21 stops for Detroit.

Durzi snapped in the puck from near the boards 57 seconds into the game. His unassisted goal was the fastest goal scored by the Mammoth on their home ice this season.

Schmaltz doubled Utah’s lead at the 8:11 of the first, scoring on a power play. Guenther tacked on another unassisted goal for Utah at the 4:40 of the third period. He stayed a step ahead of Mason Appleton on a breakaway and then sent a well-timed wrist shot around Gibson’s side.

Larkin snapped in the puck with 4:08 to play to make it 3-1. It was his 26th goal of the season.

Keller’s empty-netter capped the scoring with 2:18 remaining.

Up next

Red Wings: at Ottawa on Feb. 26.

Mammoth: host Colorado on Feb. 25.

