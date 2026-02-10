Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AIA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class Copper=
Chandler Valley Christian 81, Ft. Thomas 47
Fort Defiance Window Rock 68, Joseph City 56
Page 58, Mohave Accelerated 21
Pima 58, Whiteriver Alchesay 43
San Carlos 50, Yuma Catholic 42
Snowflake 55, Pusch Ridge Christian 29
St. Johns 51, Fountain Hills 40
Tuba City 56, Eagar Round Valley 50
Basha 50, Casteel High School 34
Flagstaff 64, Cottonwood Mingus 34
Gilbert Highland 66, Mesa Desert Ridge 35
Lee Williams High School 47, Bradshaw Mountain 30
Mesa Mountain View 51, Mesa Dobson 36
Paradise Honors 78, Phoenix Greenway 40
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Glendale IHS 21
Phoenix Desert Vista 64, Corona Del Sol 30
Phoenix Hayden 47, Paradise Valley 17
Phoenix Moon Valley 53, Phoenix Goldwater 25
Phoenix St. Marys 38, Scottsdale Saguaro 30
Phoenix Thunderbird 47, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 12
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 41
Scottsdale Notre Dame 69, Scottsdale Chaparral 43
Tempe McClintock 78, Metro Tech 31
Tucson Salpointe 69, Walden Grove 32
West Point 54, Phoenix Browne 27
Yuma (AZ) 51, Tempe 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.