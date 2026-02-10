Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= AIA Playoffs= First Round= Class Copper= Chandler Valley Christian 81, Ft. Thomas 47 Fort Defiance Window Rock…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AIA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class Copper=

Chandler Valley Christian 81, Ft. Thomas 47

Fort Defiance Window Rock 68, Joseph City 56

Page 58, Mohave Accelerated 21

Pima 58, Whiteriver Alchesay 43

San Carlos 50, Yuma Catholic 42

Snowflake 55, Pusch Ridge Christian 29

St. Johns 51, Fountain Hills 40

Tuba City 56, Eagar Round Valley 50

Basha 50, Casteel High School 34

Flagstaff 64, Cottonwood Mingus 34

Gilbert Highland 66, Mesa Desert Ridge 35

Lee Williams High School 47, Bradshaw Mountain 30

Mesa Mountain View 51, Mesa Dobson 36

Paradise Honors 78, Phoenix Greenway 40

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Glendale IHS 21

Phoenix Desert Vista 64, Corona Del Sol 30

Phoenix Hayden 47, Paradise Valley 17

Phoenix Moon Valley 53, Phoenix Goldwater 25

Phoenix St. Marys 38, Scottsdale Saguaro 30

Phoenix Thunderbird 47, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 12

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 41

Scottsdale Notre Dame 69, Scottsdale Chaparral 43

Tempe McClintock 78, Metro Tech 31

Tucson Salpointe 69, Walden Grove 32

West Point 54, Phoenix Browne 27

Yuma (AZ) 51, Tempe 36

