Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 41, James Island 34
Atlantic Collegiate 51, Kingstree 37
Beaufort 73, Hilton Head Island 44
Bishop England 55, Colleton County 48
Calhoun Academy 46, Holly Hill Academy 43
Camden 67, Lancaster 42
Chapin 57, Irmo 31
Chapman 60, Broome 32
Christ Church Episcopal 56, Carolina High and Academy 40
Clover 53, Nation Ford 46
Colleton Prep 41, Hilton Head Prep 37, OT
Columbia 45, Eau Claire 42
D.W. Daniel 61, Blue Ridge 34
Darlington 47, Crestwood 39
Dillon 63, Georgetown 36
Dutch Fork 66, River Bluff 29
First Presbyterian Academy at Shannon Forest 40, Spartanburg Day 12
Florence Christian 56, Dillon Christian 28
Fort Mill 62, Indian Land 31
Fountain Inn 69, Emerald 5
Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Aiken 5
Greenville 53, T.L. Hanna 38
Greenwood 67, J.L. Mann 44
Greer Middle College 50, Mountain View 33
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 46, Blackville-Hilda 23
John Paul II 60, Laurence Manning Academy 46
Lake City 74, Manning 69
Landrum 63, High Point Academy 20
Lexington 56, White Knoll 27
Lucy Beckham 46, Cane Bay 27
Marion 65, East Clarendon 39
Mauldin 52, Woodmont 31
Midland Valley 148, South Aiken 140
Military Magnet Academy 66, Bethune-Bowman 35
North 60, Wagener-Salley 36
North Myrtle Beach 61, St. James 32
Northwood Academy 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 23
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 70, North Charleston 11
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47, Hanahan 21
Pendleton 52, Crescent 49
Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Horse Creek Academy 31
Ridge View 53, Sumter 38
Rock Hill 68, Catawba Ridge 31
Scott’s Branch 65, Branchville 9
Socastee 44, Conway 39
South Florence 64, Lower Richland 41
South Pointe 88, Dreher 22
Spring Valley 45, Lugoff-Elgin 37
St. Joseph 47, Southside Christian 44
Summerville 72, West Ashley 67
Waccamaw 53, Marlboro County 36
Walhalla 58, Belton-Honea Path 15
Westside 59, Laurens 38
Williamsburg Academy 46, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 27
Williston-Elko 56, Calhoun County 17
Woodruff 60, Union County 43
Wren 82, Southside 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.