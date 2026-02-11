Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashley Ridge 41, James Island 34 Atlantic Collegiate 51, Kingstree 37 Beaufort 73, Hilton Head Island 44…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley Ridge 41, James Island 34

Atlantic Collegiate 51, Kingstree 37

Beaufort 73, Hilton Head Island 44

Bishop England 55, Colleton County 48

Calhoun Academy 46, Holly Hill Academy 43

Camden 67, Lancaster 42

Chapin 57, Irmo 31

Chapman 60, Broome 32

Christ Church Episcopal 56, Carolina High and Academy 40

Clover 53, Nation Ford 46

Colleton Prep 41, Hilton Head Prep 37, OT

Columbia 45, Eau Claire 42

D.W. Daniel 61, Blue Ridge 34

Darlington 47, Crestwood 39

Dillon 63, Georgetown 36

Dutch Fork 66, River Bluff 29

First Presbyterian Academy at Shannon Forest 40, Spartanburg Day 12

Florence Christian 56, Dillon Christian 28

Fort Mill 62, Indian Land 31

Fountain Inn 69, Emerald 5

Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Aiken 5

Greenville 53, T.L. Hanna 38

Greenwood 67, J.L. Mann 44

Greer Middle College 50, Mountain View 33

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 46, Blackville-Hilda 23

John Paul II 60, Laurence Manning Academy 46

Lake City 74, Manning 69

Landrum 63, High Point Academy 20

Lexington 56, White Knoll 27

Lucy Beckham 46, Cane Bay 27

Marion 65, East Clarendon 39

Mauldin 52, Woodmont 31

Midland Valley 148, South Aiken 140

Military Magnet Academy 66, Bethune-Bowman 35

North 60, Wagener-Salley 36

North Myrtle Beach 61, St. James 32

Northwood Academy 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 23

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 70, North Charleston 11

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47, Hanahan 21

Pendleton 52, Crescent 49

Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Horse Creek Academy 31

Ridge View 53, Sumter 38

Rock Hill 68, Catawba Ridge 31

Scott’s Branch 65, Branchville 9

Socastee 44, Conway 39

South Florence 64, Lower Richland 41

South Pointe 88, Dreher 22

Spring Valley 45, Lugoff-Elgin 37

St. Joseph 47, Southside Christian 44

Summerville 72, West Ashley 67

Waccamaw 53, Marlboro County 36

Walhalla 58, Belton-Honea Path 15

Westside 59, Laurens 38

Williamsburg Academy 46, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 27

Williston-Elko 56, Calhoun County 17

Woodruff 60, Union County 43

Wren 82, Southside 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.