Trail Blazers All-Star guard Deni Avdija leaves game vs. Suns with lower back injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Portland All-Star guard Deni Avdija left the Trail Blazers’ game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns because of a lower back injury and the team said he won’t return to the game.

Avdija was listed as questionable coming into the game, but decided to play. He lasted just one minute before leaving the court and going back to the locker room.

Avdija — who has been battling lower back issues for weeks — came into the night averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

