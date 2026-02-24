Top Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott has elbow surgery, could return before end of season

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop prospect Sebastian Walcott had elbow surgery on Monday and could return to play…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop prospect Sebastian Walcott had elbow surgery on Monday and could return to play before the end of the 2026 season.

The club said the 19-year-old Walcott had an internal brace placed on his right elbow, a procedure considered less severe than a full elbow reconstruction. The Rangers estimate Walcott will be out five-to-six months, leaving the possibility of him being able to play at some point this year.

Walcott is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He hit .255 with 13 home runs, 59 RBIs and 32 stolen bases at Double-A Frisco last year.

He was a non-roster invitee to spring training before reporting elbow discomfort that led to the surgery.

