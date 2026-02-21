Surridge scores 2 goals, Nashville beats Revolution 4-1 in season opener for both teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored two goals Saturday night, Warren Madrigal added a goal and two assists, and…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored two goals Saturday night, Warren Madrigal added a goal and two assists, and Nashville SC beat the New England Revolution 4-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Surridge opened the scoring in the sixth minute and scored on the counter-attack in the 16th to make it 2-0.

Brian Schwake made his MLS debut. The 24-year-old goalkeeper did not record a save.

Hany Mukhtar blasted a rising first-touch shot from point-blank range to give Nashville a 3-0 lead in the 39th minute and Madrigal capped the scoring in the 49th.

Leo Campana scored in the 47th minute for New England. Campana, who scored seven goals last year in an injury-plagued season, had five goals in five preseason matches.

Matt Turner had four saves for the Revolution.

Surridge, who led Nashville with 24 goals last season (tied with Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga for second in MLS), signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for the 2028-29 season, the club announced earlier Saturday.

Coach B.J. Callaghan signed an contract extension Monday with Nashville. In 2025, his first full season with the club, Callaghan led Nashville to franchise records for single-season wins (22), longest unbeaten streak (15 games) and most goals scored (75). Nashville tied the club’s single-season points record with 54 but lost in the first round of the playoffs to eventual MLS Cup champions Inter Miami.

