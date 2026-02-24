Suns forward Dillon Brooks out at least 4-to-6 weeks with a fractured hand

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left hand and will miss…

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left hand and will miss at least the next four-to-six weeks before being re-evaluated, the team said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Brooks was hurt during Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic. He’s averaging a career-high 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns have been one of the NBA’s surprise teams this year with a 33-25 record, but have suffered a recent rash of injuries. The team’s top three leading scorers — All-Star guard Devin Booker (strained hip), Brooks and Grayson Allen (knee/ankle) — were sidelined for a 92-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, the Suns said reserve guard Jordan Goodwin is out for a least one-to-two weeks with a left calf strain. Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

