Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 5

Thursday, Feb. 5
BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 Caribbean Series: Puerto Rico vs. Panama, Round Robin, Zapopan, Mexico
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Mexico (Green), Round Robin, Zapopan, Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Iona at Siena
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
9 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Northwestern
ESPN — LSU at Texas
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Washington
SECN — Mississippi at Alabama
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
10 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf: Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Noon
FS2 — LIV Golf: Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Toronto
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
NBC — NFL Honors Awards Show: From San Francisco
NFLN — NFL Honors Awards Show: From San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: U.S. vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Group E, Arnos Vale, St. Vincent & Grenadines
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Antigua & Barbuda, Group C, Guatemala City
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds; Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA & Ostrava-WTA Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Qualifiers: NOR v. GBR Rubbers 1 & 2
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds; Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA & Ostrava-WTA Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Qualifiers: NOR v. GBR Rubbers 1 & 2
